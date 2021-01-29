Editorial: Moving on from Scott right move for Pac-12

The Pac-12 Conference, and earlier versions of it, has branded itself as “The Conference of Champions” for many years.
But recently, the conference has dipped in the pecking order of relevance on many levels.
In fact, in many ways, it has become the laughingstock among the other Power 5 conferences — the Southeastern, Atlantic Coast, Big Ten and Big 12.
In an era defined by visibility, branding and producing revenue, the Pac-12 has fallen way behind the other four. And the blame falls squarely on the shoulders of outgoing Commissioner Larry Scott.
The Pac-12 announced Jan. 20 that Scott would not seek a new contract. He will remain until the end of June to help with the transition to new leadership.
Thus ends Scott’s rocky decade-plus run as the conference's leader.
It was beyond time.
Now the conference must find someone who will put the needs of the conference above his or her own and help return it to prominence.
Let’s give some credit first. Scott did add Utah and Colorado back in 2012 to go from 10 to 12 conference teams. But the talk initially was of a superconference with the likes of Texas and Oklahoma in the fold.
Adding those two blue bloods would have enhanced the conference’s image and brought in large fan bases of the “on the field” product, especially in football.
And yes, Scott helped to create the Pac-12 Networks, which in theory would help market the conference and provide numerous opportunities for higher visibility, particularly for Olympic sports and women’s sports.
But the network concept has in many ways failed as even with seven different channels — a national channel and six regional ones meant to highlight teams in those regions — the availability of games in each market still left something to be desired.
That is nothing, however, compared to the lack of distribution of the network outside the markets that comprise the conference. The standoff with Direct TV over the years has been much publicized, and Scott’s unwillingness to budge on the conference’s leverage in the deal was a power play that gave the Pac-12 a black eye around the country — and cost the conference money.
Let’s turn to officiating. To be fair, the conference was the butt of many officiating jokes long before Scott’s arrival. But the scandal in 2018, when Woodie Dixon, the Pac-12’s general counsel and senior vice president of business affairs at the time, phoned in his opinion during a game between Washington State and USC and overruled a targeting call made by the officials in the stadium replay booth and in the conference’s command center, was unconscionable.
How on earth can you allow someone who is not trained to take part in something as important as officiating a game?
Staying with football, fans have long complained about the late start times, even though the conference has gained a branding boost from #pac12afterdark, the moniker fans on Twitter have used each time some kind of craziness takes place in one of those late games.
Those late starts on the West Coast also make it more difficult for viewers outside of the Pacific or Mountain time zones to watch to the end, regardless of how exciting the finishes have been.
But through all that, maybe the most frustrating part of Scott’s tenure is the money he has lavished on himself for private jets and expensive hotel rooms. Or how about having courtside seats at the Pac-12 men’s basketball tournament instead of selling them to fans?
Oh, and that $7 million a year rent for the conference’s downtown San Francisco offices seems a bit much.
The optics of Scott splitting a multimillion-dollar bonus with his inner circle while furloughing or eliminating close to half the staff during the pandemic may have been the final straw.
Scott always pointed to the impending new TV agreement for football in 2024 — he inked a 12-year, $3 billion deal in 2011 — as a major reason his contract should be extended, implying the new deal would solve all the conference's ills.
And, who knows, he might be correct. But that is why Scott had to go — so someone else can come in and ensure the conference can make the best deal possible, not to pump up their own ego but to do what is best for the conference.
If not, the Pac-12 will continue to lose relevancy.
Success on the field, in sports that matter, has to improve.
Not since USC in 2004 has a conference team won a football national title, and only Oregon (twice) and Washington (once) have made the BCS or College Football Playoff since USC in 2005.
As for men’s basketball, only UCLA (2006-08) and Arizona (2001) have made the Final Four in the past two decades.
Moving on from Scott is no guarantee the conference will climb out of the deep hole that has been dug. But it’s a much-needed start.