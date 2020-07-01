Editorial: Mask order the right call for Oregon

Last week, the Benton County commissioners “strongly recommended” face coverings both indoors and outdoors unless 6 feet of distance can be maintained, and encouraged businesses to consider requiring masks for customers and employees.

At the time, our first response was that the ordinance was a nice step in the right direction, but we wished mid-valley municipalities would enact rules making masks mandatory.

Some of them, we knew, would not have the courage for strong action.

Brown’s order completely circumvents any patchwork of local regulations that likely would have resulted.

Masks also were already required in eight Oregon counties, so now there’s no confusion throughout the state about where masks are mandatory and where they aren’t. Oregon’s mask rule also aligns it with California.

Make no mistake, this mask rule will be extremely unpopular with a certain anti-science segment of the population, and there will be people pushing the boundaries to see if they can go into stores without facial coverings.

The politicization of masks has been one of the most perplexing developments of the novel coronavirus pandemic in the United States, in part because masks are good for business.