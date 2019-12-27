Editorial: Make a resolution to visit someplace new in Oregon

With 2020 fast approaching and Christmas in the rearview mirror, you’ll likely be asked sometime soon about your New Year’s resolution.
You might be tempted to respond that you’ll lose weight, exercise more or watch less television. These are the sort of quests that are well-intentioned but often result in failure and frustration. (Really, no, seriously, this is the year! You’ll be in swimsuit shape just in time for… Labor Day!)
We want you to have a smashing success with your New Year’s resolution and repeatedly brag to your family and friends. So here’s an easy mission for you to accomplish.
Visit someplace new in Oregon.
The Beaver State is magnificent because it contains multitudes of experiences. Oregon offers something for everyone to enjoy. There’s a line from “God Bless America” that we love – “From the mountains, to the prairies, to the oceans white with foam.” That lyric resonates with us as Oregonians for some reason. Perhaps because you could experience all three of those landscapes in less than three hours in a drive from the coast to the Cascades. Travel a bit further east on Highway 20, and you’ll hit the high desert.
Yes, Oregon is a state where people literally can hit the waves for a dawn patrol surfing session and cap the day on the slopes with night skiing.
There are several outstanding gems that make up a sort of Oregon bucket list. Crater Lake, Multnomah Falls, Smith Rock, the Painted Hills and the Oregon Dunes are all well worth a visit. Many residents of the Beaver State, of course, have already checked out the most recognized spots. Timberline Lodge? Been there, done that. Powell’s City of Books in downtown Portland? Got the T-shirt. The Rose Garden? It’s a thorny topic.
So lifelong Oregonians will need to seek out lesser-known destinations, which can be jewels as well. Take Grants Pass, for example.
This oft-overlooked town has the Rogue River flowing through it, which makes it a prime spot for jet boat tours, kayaking, inner-tubing, fishing and more. Plus there are great hiking trails and wineries in the surrounding countryside.
There isn’t enough room in this editorial to list all the places we’d recommend in Oregon. So let’s just start with the A-list. Ashland is home of the Oregon Shakespeare Festival and a thriving dining scene. Astoria has some of the best breweries in the state and fantastic seafood. Tiny Athena in Eastern Oregon shows off its Scottish heritage with its annual Caledonian Games. Closer to home, in Benton County, take a summertime trip past Alsea and go wading in the Alsea River at Salmonberry Park, off Highway 34.
Maybe you pick a destination because of its reputation. Maybe you just like the name. (Zigzag. The Zumwalt Prairie. Those sound interesting, right?)
But pick a spot that you haven’t ever visited and go explore. Remind your friends and family of your New Year’s resolution, then share all about your adventures. And prepare to bask in glory.