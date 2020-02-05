Editorial: Low-tech paper trail is necessary for election security

We realize newcomers to Oregon might be a bit perplexed with vote-by-mail, which was approved by voters in 1998. Some people, believe it or not, are nostalgic for the days when they used to wait in line, potentially for hours, to cast their ballot.

But as we’ve said before in this space, we think the father of Oregon’s vote-by-mail system got things right. And that would be former Linn County Clerk Del Riley, who passed away in August 2018.

Oregon’s system provides an easy way to cast a ballot, and, unsurprisingly, Oregon’s election turnout traditionally ranks among the nation’s highest, Druckenmiller said.

What’s more, as we become increasingly aware of the flaws and vulnerabilities of our nation’s election systems, more states are taking a hard look at Oregon, which has few instances of fraud since there’s a paper ballot that the voter must sign.

Most of the instances of wrongdoing here are inadvertent and result from residents not understanding the law. Druckenmiller recalled a case where a husband signed his wife’s ballot because she had a broken hand.

“There’s never really been any organized fraud at all for the state of Oregon,” he added.