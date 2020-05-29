Editorial: Look for candidate endorsements in October

And it’s not as if the problems in society are getting any easier to solve – that was true even before the novel coronavirus pandemic.

There’s so much at stake, and even serving on a local city council isn’t exactly small potatoes. Small town city budgets in the mid-Willamette Valley regularly run in the millions of dollars. For example, Monroe, Brownsville and Scio recently had budgets that topped $2 million. None of those cities exactly qualifies as a teeming metropolis, unless perhaps if you live in Sodaville or Waterloo.

On the larger end of things, the Corvallis City Council’s proposed budget for next fiscal year stands at nearly $180 million.

Serving on that government body, or the Albany City Council, or leading those cities as mayor, is an immense responsibility.

The importance of local political races is a major reason why we’ve decided to make endorsements of candidates in both Linn and Benton counties. Informing voters of who the best candidates are is critical. (As a reminder, news reporting is separate from any stance of our five-member editorial board.)