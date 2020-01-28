Editorial: Leave it to the (super)market to decide self-checkout machines

Do we really need a statewide vote on the topic of self-checkout kiosks in grocery stores?

A petition to limit grocery stores to two of the machines will be circulating soon, and it could result in a ballot measure put before Oregon voters in November.

Mid-valley residents have a wide range of viewpoints on the issue of self-checkout, so it’s not surprising that there’s already been a healthy discussion on the topic of increased regulation.

Many of our friends never use the self-checkout kiosks because they are afraid the machines will cost jobs. And that’s the reason labor groups are backing the initiative petition. Others like the additional layer of customer service provided by a human working at the cash register, and we’ve occasionally been handed additional store coupons from attentive checkers.

A few of us prefer self-checkout in all instances because it can be faster or provides a bit more protection for goods. (Have you heard a very particular shopper complain about a bagging error, such as household cleaners being placed next to fruit? Egads.) Self-checkout also provides a bit more privacy, either for those who are purchasing sensitive products or for those who don’t want to make idle chit-chat with a stranger after a long and frustrating day of work.