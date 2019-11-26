The city of Albany presented its four police chief finalists at a forum Thursday, and about 60 to 70 people attended the two-hour meet-and-greet.
We’ll reserve judgment on which of the four candidates should be Albany’s top cop, but kudos to the city for involving the public in the decision-making process.
An ongoing trend for government agencies is to give the public lip service about transparency, then do important business in secret. This growing apathy toward providing public information has infected everything from police reports to excessive fees sometimes charged for documents. So the forum was a refreshing development.
The police chief is an ambassador to the public, the face of the department, and that individual needs to understand the concerns of the residents of Albany and surrounding communities. And what better way to figure things out than with a question-and-answer session that any resident could attend?
The decision to hold the open forum was a no-brainer, according to Marilyn Smith, city of Albany spokeswoman.
“The police department has a big impact on everyone’s daily lives, and we want to make sure the person who leads that department is a good fit for the city of Albany,” said Smith, in a Monday interview with our editorial board.
The current chief, Mario Lattanzio, who is set to retire Jan. 31, went through a similar process back in May 2013 and effectively shared his vision of data-driven policing. It was a bit of a preview of his tenure leading the department.
There have been a few exceptions where the city hasn’t held open forums for major department director hires, Smith said, but those were for internal promotions only, and primarily for fire chiefs.
You have free articles remaining.
But Albany has, in general, erred on the side of openness with its hiring decisions on positions where there’s a major impact to the public. There was even an open forum during the search for the city’s new parks director, Kim Lyddane.
Look elsewhere, and the stated goal of “government transparency” is not so frequently achieved.
Oregon State University has narrowed its presidential search to four finalists, whom we know nothing about, because the search for the most important public position in the mid-Willamette Valley is being conducted in secret. The university says it will respect candidate confidentiality for reasons that we’ve previously described as hollow. After all, it’s not as if applying for such a position is a black mark on one’s resume.
Greater Albany Public Schools also followed a rather clandestine process earlier this year when it selected its current superintendent, Melissa Goff. We think that GAPS made a great hire, but to be fair, we don’t know who the other candidates were.
We think the current administration at GAPS, however, has shown great improvement in public outreach under Goff’s brief tenure.
The changes include informational meetings being conducted in Spanish, residents who attend meetings being offered child care, translators being stationed at every board meeting, and every board meeting being live-streamed on Facebook.
Putting government business out in the open sometimes isn’t pretty. Flaws and warts can be exposed for all to see. But what’s uglier is when the public loses trust in institutions that operate in secret.
Correction: The Monday editorial included an incorrect date for the injury of Oregon State women’s basketball player Taya Corosdale. Her injury occurred during a game on Nov. 17. We apologize for the error.