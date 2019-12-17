Editorial: Knute the moderate embraces MAGA Congressional bid

Republican Knute Buehler announced his candidacy last week for a congressional seat that covers eastern and central Oregon, and his primary race in 2020 could be one to watch.

As you might recall, the Corvallis Gazette-Times endorsed the Bend physician in his failed bid for governor in 2018. The GT editorial board believed at the time that the state of Oregon was stuck in neutral on various key issues, including the education system, and we thought Buehler could jumpstart change. (The Albany Democrat-Herald has a longstanding tradition of not endorsing candidates for elected office.)

In our opinion, Buehler was the best Republican candidate for governor of Oregon in at least two decades, and he carried broad appeal.

During his time in the Oregon House of Representatives, Buehler was willing to part ways with his Republican colleagues on a number of occasions, perhaps most notably on a gun-control measure to ban firearms ownership by people convicted of domestic abuse.