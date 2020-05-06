Editorial: Knowledge of COVID-19 outbreaks would protect the public

There’s a saying about how knowledge is power.
That belief is why a public education is viewed an inalienable right in the United States, essential to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.
With knowledge, doors open up. Or, during these strange times, residents might decide not to venture much outside their doors.
People armed with knowledge can protect themselves, their loved ones and their communities during the novel coronavirus pandemic, so it’s disheartening to see a lack of information about where outbreaks of COVID-19 are happening.
We’re experiencing a public health crisis, yet state and local government agencies are not being forthcoming about hotspots such as the National Frozen Foods plant in Albany. How many more clusters of COVID-19 are there in the mid-Willamette Valley? That seems important to know, but we are not being given that information.
The National Frozen Foods facility is connected to at least 18 coronavirus cases, and that’s data from more than a week ago. By now, we’re guessing that number may well have grown. But, again, we don’t know, because public officials aren’t talking.
We do know there were just two confirmed cases on April 16, according to a memo from the plant manager. Then Linn County reported that National Frozen Foods had 10 cases connected to it on April 23, shortly after our newspapers published an article online about COVID-19 at the plant. That initial article was made possible by information provided by Teamsters Local Union No. 670, which represents about 270 workers at the facility.
That fact bears repeating: It was workers and the union, not the government, who stepped forward first to alert, and thereby protect, the populace. Would public agencies have informed the public about the National Frozen Foods outbreak if not for the Teamsters? We’ll never know.
On April 28, a public official — apparently accidentally — disclosed the figure of 18 illnesses linked to the facility during a meeting of the Linn County Board of Commissioners. At roughly the same time that day, the county’s official spokeswoman on the coronavirus pandemic said that there would be no additional updates on the COVID-19 caseload linked to National Frozen Foods, nor about the reopening of the temporarily closed production line at the Albany plant.
Linn County has pointed to state guidelines from the Oregon Health Authority as the reason for the lack of transparency. A spokesman with OHA cited a state statute on Monday and said that the state won’t be releasing information on outbreak locations — except at nursing homes — to protect the privacy rights of individuals.
If details about the number of COVID-19 cases at workplaces, prisons or other specific locations became known, then coworkers, managers and the general public could figure out who had the illness, according to the OHA spokesman.
Frankly, we find the argument weak. Many coworkers and managers at companies such as National Frozen Foods already know who has been infected. We also don’t believe that listing the number of cases at a workplace with hundreds of employees would lead to the public identifying those with the illness.
Plus, if privacy is the primary concern, what about Gov. Kate Brown's plan to track people when they go out to eat at restaurants or patronize other businesses once the state reopens? That seems rather alarming and doesn't mesh well with respecting privacy.
While elderly residents in nursing homes are extremely vulnerable to the coronavirus, the National Frozen Foods outbreak illustrates that younger people also can catch COVID-19. The general public is vulnerable to a certain degree, hence the stay-at-home order from Brown.
Perhaps more importantly, if the public is armed with information, behaviors change and safety increases as a result. This has happened in Linn and Benton counties.
We know of friends and family members who were ready to resume some activities but became more cautious after learning about the rash of cases at the Albany workplace. News of the National Frozen Foods outbreak was an eye-opener that made seemingly healthy residents less likely to spread or contract COVID-19, a disease that has killed 12 people so far in the mid-Willamette Valley.
What about all the other outbreaks across Oregon? People might modify their behaviors if only they were made aware of where cases are cropping up. But according to the state, Oregonians don’t have the right to know about such hotspots, and that’s a worrisome stance.
It’s another instance where Oregon’s commitment to a transparent government is proving to be lip service.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.