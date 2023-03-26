When a newly constituted school board at Greater Albany Public Schools sacked Superintendent Melissa Goff two years into her role in July 2021, it wasn’t a good look.

We chose that wording carefully, because “looks” were all we had. Goff had a clause that allowed her to be terminated for no cause. That meant the public really didn’t know what her offense was. And in an information vacuum, rumors, suspicions and innuendos fill the gap (no pun intended).

Oh, there were hints a political reckoning was afoot. In a packed meeting — half Goff supporters and half detractors — there were signs that read, “Say No! To CRT,” referencing critical race theory, a typically graduate-level discourse not taught at the elementary level in Oregon because it's not included in the state Department of Education's standards.

The new majority, which had been seated only for a few weeks, didn’t say much. But Goff’s prepared, post-firing statement was telling in and of itself:

When I began as GAPS superintendent in July 2019, it was with a board who sought an equity leader who could guide the district through strategic planning where all voices were heard. …

I believe our new board has expressed a commitment to the priorities shaped by your voice. (Bolding ours.)

In other words, as the backers of the winning party like to say every four years (doesn’t matter which side), “Elections have consequences.”

In fact, school board member Peter Morse used that very phrase earlier this month, after the board decided two key administrators would not return to the district when their contracts expire at the end of the 2023–24 school year. That includes Assistant Superintendent Lisa Harlan, who not even a year ago won a statewide award for educational excellence. Another bad look.

So it’s political.

What are those politics?

Put together — Goff’s statement about her being hired by a board that wanted an “equity” leader and the title of one of those recently canned, Equity Director Javier Cervantes — a clear picture emerges.

Equity isn’t a desired goal for Albany? In a city that, at least in the general elections, votes decidedly purple, edging toward indigo?

In a school district whose students are 23% Hispanic/Latino, according to the most recent Oregon Department of Education statistics? With 7% described as multiracial? A district where 28 languages are spoken? In which 15% of the student population has disabilities?

That’s not only a bad look, that’s a bad message for those students and their parents.

For the record, ensuring that every child has equal access to education regardless of background, religion, gender, immigration status and ability is not only the moral thing to do, it’s the law and supported by U.S. Supreme Court decisions.

And numerous studies have shown that a diverse student population achieves more when the teacher population looks like them. GAPS, where 91% of the teachers are white, isn't close to achieving that.

When asked if the school district will find successors to fill similar shoes, especially in the “equity director” position, Superintendent Andy Garner said by email, “The district is committed to continuing the position and the work.”

We’ll be watching. Because when something is a bad look, it demands our unwavering attention.