Editorial: Keep up the good work with social distancing

Forget for a moment about the raw daily numbers surrounding COVID-19, the new cases and the updates to the death toll, which, though necessary, can be an overwhelming and unpleasant bit of information to process each news cycle.
Here’s a ray of sunshine, like this week’s change in the weather in the mid-Willamette Valley: Social distancing in Oregon is helping to curb the spread of the illness caused by the novel coronavirus.
Last week, Albany Democrat-Herald reporter Caitlyn M. May detailed how there is strong evidence that Gov. Kate Brown’s stay-at-home order and other restrictions appear to be working.
Sure, there are still some people who are behaving irresponsibly. But we’ve also noticed how many are trying hard to maintain a six-foot safety circle around themselves while out on the trails, pathways and sidewalks that remain open — or, for that matter, even in store aisles.
People who get their thrills from going to the supermarket — yes, these souls really do exist, and we know a few of them — are forgoing their regular trips to the stores and trying to limit their shopping to once every two weeks or even longer. Senior residents in particular are doing a good job of staying at home, in our opinion, and having goods delivered or having relatives shop for them. For the most part, residents are refraining from gathering with their friends or even extended family members.
The Oregon Health Authority estimated that current social distancing measures, if continued into early May, could reduce transmissions of COVID-19 by 50% to 70%.
Dean Sidelinger, state epidemiologist, said that Oregon hospitals shouldn’t be overwhelmed with cases of COVID-19 if people continue to practice social distancing, according to an article by the Associated Press. In other words, we’ve already done a large share of the work to flatten the curve in our state.
Sidelinger added that greater testing capacity is identifying more people who test positive.
And that puts figures released on Sunday by the Oregon Health Authority in an even more positive light.
For the past two Sundays, our newspapers have taken a look at the rate at which COVID-19 cases have grown in the Beaver State. For the week that ended on Sunday, confirmed cases of the illness in Oregon rose by about 500 to reach 1,068.
That the cases of the COVID-19 nearly doubled might sound alarming at first, but given the state's increased testing capacity, it was actually fantastic news. It represented a slowdown of the transmission rate of confirmed cases. The week before, COVID-19 cases more than tripled to reach 548.
Brown’s stay-at-home order and other restrictions are painful in a very real way to many businesses, workers and families. The governor forced certain businesses to close, and told restaurants to shift to takeout or delivery orders only. To say that many employees have been laid off or furloughed due to the coronavirus and the government restrictions is a vast understatement.
We’ve said it before and we’ll surely say this again: Some of the businesses that closed due to the coronavirus will never reopen.
But, again, we’re going to err on the side of public health rather than the economy. And it’s not like this is a binary choice. Ultimately, keeping people alive also means keeping customers alive for businesses.
State parks also were closed by Brown, and remain so, as do many trails on federal land in the area. But there remain plenty of places in the mid-Willamette Valley to walk and jog safely, such as local neighborhoods. There’s often an impromptu game of chicken on the sidewalks, however, as residents approaching each other must quickly determine who should go into the bike lane or cross the street.
These movements are often accompanied by a chuckle and a quick wave, or perhaps a nod of acknowledgement. We’re working at this social distancing thing together. We’re going to survive this together.
