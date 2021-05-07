Editorial: In a pandemic, we need to take care of each other

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Albany Democrat-Herald.

Head pastor Dennis Johnson told Mid-Valley Media he passed out face masks at that convention and urged their use indoors. But then he said this: “If they weren’t wearing them, I guess that’s just a case of the youth doing what they want.” Johnson and his son, an assistant at Apostolic Life Center, made it clear the church doesn’t believe in telling parishioners they must adhere to public health guidelines, saying they rely on churchgoers to use their own judgment.

We think that attitude is irresponsible — and can potentially have tragic results. Until we have much more widespread vaccination, any gathering without proper precautions has the potential to cause an outbreak. Singing in particular has been linked to superspreader events. Early in the pandemic, a choir practice attended by 61 people in Skagit County, Washington, resulted in 32 confirmed cases and 20 probable cases of COVID-19, according to the CDC. Three participants were hospitalized and two died.