A story we published about a month ago didn’t gain much traction with readers, at least according to our online figures, but it should seem far more pertinent today.
The article, from mid-October, detailed how the Linn County Sheriff’s Office was looking to add a second forensics staff member to deal with electronic devices.
Sheriff Jim Yon told the Linn County Board of Commissioners that nearly every case under investigation can benefit from digital forensic analysis, and many suspects would never be brought to justice without such specialized techniques.
The commissioners gave approval for the position, and Yon said the job would be part of the discussion for next year’s budget or beyond.
We remembered this action, and with relief, because of a lengthy murder trial in Benton County.
Much of the testimony in the latter stages of the jury trial of William Hargrove concerned evidence gathered off of electronic devices, including cellular phones, laptop computers and video game consoles. Police also gathered account data from Google, Facebook and wireless network providers. And this information helped lead to the conviction of Hargrove, who killed his Russian fiancée with a shotgun blast on a logging road near Alsea in April 2017.
The evidence included far more than text messages. Michael Easter, a member of the FBI’s Cellular Analysis Survey Team, was called in to review phone location data that filled more than 30 pages. Among other findings, this data helped place Hargrove at the murder scene.
Analyzing the digital data isn’t something just anyone can do, however. Easter told the jury that training to join his specialized team took 400 hours of study, or roughly 10 work weeks.
Chris Dale, a digital forensics expert with the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, testified that getting data from devices is more technical than simply accessing it as a user would. In order to prevent data from changing, or even being deleted remotely by the device’s owner, authorities shut the device down and then extract the information with specialized software.
The digital forensics revelations from the Hargrove trial weren’t exactly shocking to us, but it was a good reminder of the times we live in now. We review police incident logs and court calendars nearly every day, and we often stumble across crimes involving electronics.
Yes, those miniature computers we keep in our pockets are evidence.
(Also, quick reminder to parents: Monitor your children’s cellular phone and computer usage to prevent them from becoming the victims of crimes. Some offenders use the internet to groom victims. Also instruct them on the dangers of sexting. Exchanging nude photos of a minor, even if the photo comes from a minor, is a crime.)
So with the backdrop of the Hargrove case, the Linn County Sheriff’s Office decision to hire more digital forensics expertise comes across as very forward-thinking and necessary. We’re hoping other law enforcement agencies are taking similar steps.
After all, unless we’re due to be living in a dystopian novel with an apocalyptic future — “A Meeting at Corvallis,” perhaps — we’re probably going to be using more electronics in our daily life, not less.