Editorial: Grad rates rose due to expanded education options

There was a bit of fantastic news out of Salem last week, and the golden pioneer atop the Capitol must have been grinning from ear to ear until his gilded cheeks were sore.

More and more Oregon teens are experiencing that June rite of passage that includes gowns and mortarboards and a march set to “Pomp and Circumstance.”

The state’s four-year cohort high school graduation rate hit an all-time high in 2018-19, climbing to 80%, according to figures released by the Oregon Department of Education. Just five years earlier, the figure stood at 72%. A decade ago, it was only 66%.

“It’s a pretty big success story. To change at an aggregate level like that takes a lot of time and a lot of work,” said Lisa Harlan, assistant superintendent for Greater Albany Public Schools and the former director of school improvement for the ODE.

To be clear, there have been slight tweaks in how the graduation rate has been calculated in the last decade, leading to some of the increase, but this isn’t some “Texas Miracle,” where the gains were achieved by cooking the books.

The change here is due largely to a shift in mindset among education officials. The rise in graduation rates comes down to making school more relevant and accessible to students, Harlan said.