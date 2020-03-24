Editorial: Governor should have issued stay-at-home order sooner

(Brown stressed that it’s still OK to go outside and exercise in ways that allow for social distancing, such as taking a walk or going for a bike ride, so you don’t go stir-crazy. What’s not OK is helping the coronavirus spread, so make sure you have at least a 6-foot safety circle.)

The governor’s indecision on the stay-at-home order was reminiscent of her indecision last week on whether to close the seating areas of restaurants, bars, cafes and other businesses that serve food.

Brown wanted to keep restaurants’ seating areas open for admirable reasons, including the industry's massive impact on Oregon’s economy, but ultimately she made the right call.

In the end, she also made the right call on the stay-at-home order. But only after a significant segment of the public showed that they can’t follow recommendations well.

As we wrote in this space last week, many people have proved that they are unwilling to protect themselves, their loved ones and their communities from a pandemic illness.

In the interest of public health, we would have preferred to see Brown move days sooner. Decisive action could have saved more lives.