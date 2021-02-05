Editorial: Getting schools back open no easy assignment

It feels like an eternity since Oregon’s schools shut their doors last spring as the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic swept through our state. Now, at long last, many schools across the state and around the mid-valley are starting to bring students back to the classroom, as we reported in last Sunday’s editions. We think that’s great – as long as they can do so in a way that’s safe for students, educators and their families.
Gov. Kate Brown’s cautious approach to the pandemic up to this point has undeniably saved lives – Oregon has some of the lowest COVID-19 infection and death rates in the country. But there’s no question that students have struggled mightily during this crisis. The switch from in-class to online instruction was a huge undertaking for school districts, and the transition was made even harder than it needed to be by the Oregon Department of Education’s abject failure to provide a clear plan for districts to follow.
One result of the challenges of remote learning has been a measurable increase in the number of students failing one or more classes. Another has been a rise in depression, anxiety and other mental health issues. And a third has been the strain on working families struggling to manage child care needs.
Predictably, pressure has been mounting from Oregon parents to reopen the state’s schools as soon as possible. On Dec. 23, Gov. Brown eased case-count metrics that had made it impossible for most school districts to reopen and started pushing administrators to get kids back in classrooms by mid-February – another abrupt change in direction for a state pandemic response that has been marked by a failure of leadership from the Oregon Department of Education and the governor’s unwillingness to hold the agency’s feet to the fire.
Also predictably, some educators have balked at the idea of returning to the classroom in the midst of a pandemic that is still raging. To ease those fears, Brown has moved teachers and other school personnel up near the top of the priority list to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Setting aside the moral issue of vaccinating teachers ahead of the elderly and other vulnerable groups, it’s not clear whether all educators who want the shots will be able to get immunized in time to meet the timeline set by the governor. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky said this week that “there is increasing data to suggest that schools can safely reopen and that safe reopening does not suggest that teachers need to be vaccinated in order to reopen safely,” but many nervous educators will find that less than reassuring.
One thing ODE has done right is to establish ground rules for schools to minimize the chances of transmission when they do bring students back, such as making sure each student gets 35 square feet of social distancing space, grouping kids in smaller cohorts and enforcing mask regulations, and districts have had months to prepare. But school districts and public health officials will need to keep a close eye on how the reopening plan plays out.
And once schools do reopen, another daunting challenge awaits educators: How to ensure students make up lost ground in the classroom. The start of the pandemic badly disrupted the end of the 2019-2020 academic year, and many students have fallen even further behind as they’ve struggled with the challenges and limitations of comprehensive distance learning. Districts need to have detailed plans for assessing gaps in learning and helping students get back to where they need to be by the end of this academic year, perhaps extending classes into the summer if need be. Here again, we have seen no leadership from ODE on this issue.
We all desperately want this school reopening plan to work. But we have to make sure we do it right.