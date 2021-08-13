Editorial: Get vaccinated and protect your family against COVID-19

The surge of COVID-19 cases and record hospitalizations from the illness in Oregon should be deeply concerning to mid-Willamette Valley residents. And if you haven’t been vaccinated yet against the disease, you should do so unless you have a legitimate exemption, such as a health condition that prevents you from getting the jab.
Simply put, the vaccine is your best bet to avoid dying or becoming seriously sick from COVID-19. The unvaccinated are overwhelmingly represented in the ranks of the dead or hospitalized during this phase of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
If you have family members who can’t get vaccinated, such as children under the age of 12, we urge you to limit your indoor social gatherings and to wear masks in certain settings such as indoors and in crowds. That’s probably the best move regardless to protect society.
The delta variant is a strain of COVID-19 that is more contagious, and it appears to be more dangerous to youngsters. In some states, hospital pediatric intensive care units are being overwhelmed.
And make no mistake, the pandemic is going to get worse, at least in the short term.
We realize that many people have become somewhat, um … immune to these sorts of warnings since certain agencies, perhaps accidentally, engaged in “Chicken Little” tactics with worst case scenarios. But Oregon and the United States are entering uncharted territory now. We could be headed toward another dire winter, particularly if another strain even worse than the delta variant emerges.
With the recent surge in cases and hospitalizations, it was no surprise that Gov. Kate Brown installed another mask mandate for those in indoor public places.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.
We don’t particularly like wearing masks, which are uncomfortable and fog up our glasses.
None of us want a mask mandate, but we’re glad the governor took this strong step, as wearing masks helps reduce transmission of COVID-19 in certain settings. Local officials in nearly every Oregon county didn’t want to take that measure, even though it’s effective and the least invasive method to curb COVID-19.
We’re also glad Brown moved to ensure masks are worn in K-12 schools, although outdoor sports without masks seems reasonable.
We’re less certain about vaccine mandates for private and public workers. Again, getting the vaccine is the right thing to do for the vast majority of people, but these sort of requirements for employment likely will meet significant legal challenges, especially with workers at government agencies.
It remains to be seen if Brown will regulate social gatherings and restrict businesses with capacity limits as a way to enforce social distancing. We hope that isn’t the case, at it’s been devastating to small shops and stores.
Big festivals and other events are planned throughout the state, and the cancellation of those could be hard for nonprofit organizations and businesses.
But we’d be stunned at this point to see full football stadiums or restaurants in the fall.
If Brown is going to enact restrictions regarding schools and gatherings, however, she should do so soon rather than trickle out new restrictions drop by drop.
Brown and her experts should look carefully at models and predictions to see where the pandemic is headed, and if they believe such measures will be necessary. Then they should make decisions now for the good of the people.
The need for such strong leadership is particularly necessary with schools.
Unfortunately, based on what’s happening in other states, schools are likely to experience outbreaks as soon as students arrive for in-person instruction, throwing previous plans into doubt.
We’re just a few short weeks away from the school year starting, of course. Families need to be able to set up child care and plan for at-home supervision and instruction if remote learning quickly becomes the norm.
Decisions regarding schools also impact businesses and the available workforce, and shop and store owners need to plan, too.
The scenario isn’t what we hoped for this fall.
After vaccines became widely distributed, people were desperate to get back to normal. But it turns out the pandemic wasn’t over, and, things aren’t safe yet.