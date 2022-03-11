Editorial: Gardening an easy, delicious way to save money in mid-valley

Inflation is rampant at nearly 8%, and costs are surging right now on utility bills, gasoline. groceries and more. So this spring might be the perfect time for mid-Willamette Valley residents to save money by taking up gardening, or to expand their efforts.

There are numerous benefits to the activity, which can spur people to eat healthier and become more active outdoors. The fruits and vegetables you grow often will be tastier than what you can find in the grocery store. Plus you can also can or freeze many of them.

Parents can use the activity to teach children about science and pass down culinary traditions. If your neighbors garden, they probably specialize in something that you don’t grow, so you can trade produce, socialize and build connections.

For many people, the biggest advantage to gardening is that it allows you to stretch your budget and avoid buying certain food items. Have you seen the prices lately at supermarket? Homegrown tomatoes, cilantro, onions, garlic and peppers — and penny-pinching pico de gallo — sound like delicious solutions.

The mid-Willamette Valley is an amazingly fertile area, and that makes it easy for residents to grow fruits and veggies.

If you are a homeowner and want to start gardening, you don’t need fancy raised beds, though those are great. Just turn over and till the soil and plant seeds or starts. Dwarf fruit trees such as apples and pears, raspberry vines and blueberry bushes are excellent options that thrive here and don’t take up tons of space.

For renters, it’s probably a good idea to check with landlords before starting a large backyard garden — but these can boost the property values if properly executed. Some plants such as strawberries or herbs also can be grown in flower beds and aren’t disruptive to landscaping.

And even those living in apartments can have efficient potted gardens on patios, or can participate in community gardens.

If you need gardening advice, plenty of local store workers can give you helpful hints, and the Oregon State University Extension Service also is a fantastic resource.

We’d encourage people to look at other ways of saving money, too. Send us an email at news@democratherald.com with any tips.

With the high cost of gas, companies can help workers save cash by encouraging a hybrid schedule, where employees can tackle tasks from home a day or two each week instead of commuting. We’re already set up for this because of the pandemic, and most workers proved they’re reliable and trustworthy.

Some of the most frequent methods we hear of stockpiling money involve alternative transportation methods, such as biking, walking or using public transportation. Many residents rely on their vehicles for work, though. Others don’t feel safe carpooling or riding buses because the pandemic is still going on. Some people can’t bike or walk long distances for health reasons, so alternative transportation isn’t always feasible.

But gardening is usually an option. It’s fun, the start-up costs are low and there’s something enormously satisfying about living that backyard gourmet lifestyle. We’d encourage you to brag about your garden to all your friends and family members this summer — including about how much money you saved.

Gas prices and war in Ukraine

The cost of refueling automobiles has skyrocketed in recent weeks, coinciding with anticipation of conflict in Ukraine and the war itself, but the high prices hopefully are only temporary. Hopefully the war doesn’t drag out for an eternity.

While gas prices are tough for many residents, at least we aren’t sending soldiers off to fight in Ukraine and are using financial methods to punish Russia instead.

The United States' ban on Russian oil also shouldn’t be blamed fully for the rapid price increase for gas — remember, the United States only gets about 8% of its oil products from Russia, according to the Associated Press. The uncertainty in Europe, however, is just another reason for oil companies to price gouge at the pump.

The high gas prices could have a beneficial side effect by accelerating the trend of Americans buying more hybrid or electric vehicles, which would lessen our reliance on fossil fuels and improve the environment. Of course, Oregon also needs to create better infrastructure for e-vehicles to convince more people to switch.

