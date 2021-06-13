Editorial: GAPS leader alienating community partners

But now, it seems Goff has a magical ability to make every crisis worse. Here are a few of the highlights since autumn.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Albany Democrat-Herald.

A spat with teachers over schedules and distance learning issues in the fall led to a critical letter signed by about 100 educators who said they weren’t consulted about changes.

Greatly concerning was the controversy over APD officers welcoming students back to schools this spring. GAPS stopped the tradition after some students and families said it created fear and anxiety. The abrupt cancellation, however, left a sour taste. Most local law enforcement officers are heroes and if this issue were handled gracefully, it wouldn’t have seemed a slap in the face and resulted in a protest.

Then there’s the 4-1 vote of the GAPS board to censure one of its own members, Eric Aguinaga, and recommend that he resign. The move came after Goff and another administrator filed a complaint in April that claimed Aguinaga had created a hostile work environment and violated a number of board policies. We’re not sure what to make of this development, but it’s troubling, notably with the hostile work environment assertion.