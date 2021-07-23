Editorial: GAPS board should build trust by explaining firing decision

But if the board wanted to make a move and have a superintendent in place before the next school year, that makes quick action necessary. The clock is ticking. The start of the school year is almost a month away.

We believed Goff’s removal was inevitable. If you read the room, you had to have known this was a possibility as soon as the results of the May election were released. It became more of a probability as the school year came to a close, and Goff created new problems for herself.

And yet, the previous school board, as lame ducks, gave Goff a contract extension and raise. As we noted, this looked like a cynical attempt to make it more difficult to fire Goff.

The cost could be around $200,000, as board member Michael Thomson said. We also should note that he set the price tag that high as a board member on June 7.

The contract extension and raise for Goff also has resulted in an ethics complaint against the GAPS board that challenged the legal standing of those votes.