Editorial: Fire shows mid-valley residents' helping nature

People in the mid-Willamette Valley step up when there’s a need. That’s one of the charms of living in Linn or Benton County.
We’ve noticed it time and time again, such as during the floods of 2019, the search for a missing Corvallis teen, or when children were in danger of drowning at a swimming hole. People take the time and the effort to help each other out, sometimes literally leaping into action.
So of course we weren’t surprised by the massive reaction to the wildfires burning around the state, which displaced residents of the Santiam Canyon and those living near Holley and Crawfordsville.
This goes far beyond Santiam Canyon locals knocking on doors and calling on the phone to get neighbors to flee the rapidly advancing flames, though that might be the most extreme example.
Countless people, businesses and organizations throughout Linn and Benton counties swiftly moved to render aid. A complete list would be impossible to capture because it would amount to a novel. We’re talking “War and Peace” length.
But here’s a summary of a few major themes.
Restaurants and even the culinary program at Linn-Benton Community College provided meals for residents and public safety workers.
Churches, such as the Gates Community Church – Christ, also have served meal after meal and served their communities in other important ways.
Locals in Albany, Corvallis and elsewhere donated food, blankets, clothing and other items for evacuees sheltering at the Linn County Fair & Expo Center and the Benton County Fairgrounds. Linn County received a whopping $100,000 in gift cards and donations to distribute, said Commissioner Roger Nyquist last week.
How pervasive was the effort to collect donations? When we went to get a haircut two weeks ago, we left a hefty tip because all of that money went to buy water, snacks, washcloths and more for displaced residents. Our barber’s new “hobby” was fundraising for fire relief.
Hotels and motels in Albany, Corvallis and elsewhere around the mid-valley gave discounted rates or even collected donations so people who evacuated from the wildfires could stay for free.
Residents opened up their acreage to people displaced by the fires — and their pastures to farm animals saved from the blazes. The fairgrounds and LBCC also opened up stables to help out.
Numerous farmers from outside the area, most notably from the Klamath basin, drove to the mid-valley and donated feed for livestock.
Philanthropic organizations such as Furniture Share, Vina Moses and more are pivoting to help those displaced by the fires, and especially those whose homes were destroyed and lost everything.
Volunteers for local public safety agencies performed heroic feats, such as 30 Mill City firefighters who made a stand and kept flames from roaring through the heart of the community.
Of course, we’d like to thank all the law enforcement workers, the paid firefighters from across the West — and even the East Coast and Canada — and all the others, including crisis counselors, who went far above and beyond the call of duty in the past few weeks.
But in some ways we’re even more impressed by the actions of everyday folks and volunteers in a crisis.
We also suspect that some locals made connections with philanthropies and other organizations that will continue long beyond this fall, because it really does feel good to help.
If there’s anything that lasts from these horrible wildfires this September, we hope it’s a sense that you can make a difference in the lives of your neighbors through volunteerism and donations. Keep up the good work.
Those who would like to donate their time and efforts should go to our websites for a list of wildfire assistance resources and suggestions for how to help. That list is updated daily.
