Editorial: Federal agents inflamed Portland protests

Dear federal agents deployed to protests in Portland: Get the hell out of town if you haven’t already. Better yet, leave Oregon altogether.

These thugs are making a chaotic and tense situation much worse in ways that would have seemed unfathomable in the land of the free just months ago.

Quite frankly, what has unfolded in Portland and the actions of these federal law enforcement officers — we use that term loosely due to their unconstitutional actions — should be frightening to every American.

We’re far past the realm of mere concern, because you’re being treated as the enemy if you disagree with the government.

We’re at the point where unidentified feds in unmarked vans are snatching people off the streets without due process.

We’re at the stage where our own government is shooting peaceful protesters and journalists in the head with “less lethal” rounds that cause severe injury.

You don’t have to look hard online to find serious discussions from reporters about the best helmets to wear to avoid trauma when they’re inevitably targeted. The head shots are a pattern, not an anomaly.