Editorial: Fair livestock auctions can make summer special for youth

The summer of 2020 has been a season of blah. Celebrations and annual traditions have been canceled or postponed wholesale, including the Northwest Art & Air Festival and River Rhythms in Albany, da Vinci Days in Corvallis, the Lebanon Strawberry Festival, the Oregon Jamboree and most of the Sportsman’s Holiday in Sweet Home, nearly the entire Philomath Frolic & Rodeo, the Linn County Lamb & Wool Fair in Scio, and the bulk of our county fairs.

Special effects-laden blockbusters aren’t playing at movie theaters. Overnight summer camp is even canceled!

We could go on and on with our tally, but you get the point. The list of events that COVID-19 has ruined is voluminous, and the summertime blues are no joke this year in Linn and Benton counties.

The absence of so many favorites makes the few traditions that have been held shine more brightly. We’ve been extremely impressed with the ability of mid-Willamette Valley residents to adapt in the face of the novel coronavirus pandemic and social distancing requirements.