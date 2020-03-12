Editorial: Expect coronavirus disruptions to snowball as disease spreads

And, to be sure, we agree with Johnson to a large degree. Such a rule should be unnecessary, but many people seem to lack country knowledge nowadays.

It’s simple common sense: If you feed wildlife or stray cats on your property, you might end up with a zoo. Animals, like humans, believe that free is a very good price, as our friend Tom Peterson used to say. And if you give them a free meal, including having food outside for your pets, they’ll keep coming back.

Word will spread, and not just with birds of a feather. Other critters will flock to your property, as well. And if you live in the urban-rural interface, you also might attract the predators that eat the animals you’re feeding, which, to put it mildly, is not a very good thing at all. (Even bird feeders can be squirrel feeders or rat feeders or worse, depending on their placement.)

Some residents see turkeys and other wildlife, even rascally raccoons, as cute and cuddly and want to encourage the critters to frequent their yards. But these visitors tend to overstay their welcome, and neighborhoods can face property damage or aggressive behavior from these animal beggars. And that’s not to mention the poop that large gatherings of critters can drop on back porches, driveways and yards.