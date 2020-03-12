Editorial: Expect coronavirus disruptions to snowball as disease spreads

The coronavirus is here in the mid-Willamette Valley, as we guessed it would be.
At 7 p.m. Wednesday came the announcement from the state of Oregon that Linn County had two cases of presumed COVID-19, both at the Edward C. Allworth Veterans' Home in Lebanon.
In a way, many residents were already braced for the announcement, as the mid-Willamette Valley started seeing its first significant disruptions due to the coronavirus on Wednesday.
Things hit home a bit earlier in the day when Oregon State University confirmed that it was, to a large degree, shutting down. The university has banned gatherings of more than 50 people and will move to distance learning for finals and at the start of spring term.
March Madness will still be played, and Corvallis is projected by experts to be a host site. But if that occurs, the Beavers women’s basketball team will play before an empty Gill Coliseum. It remains a real question whether the NCAA basketball tournament will be held at all, as the National Basketball Association has suspended play.
Expect things to snowball locally in the next few days as the disease continues to spread throughout Oregon and the United States. There will be more event cancellations and closures of institutions, more disruptions to your daily life and routines.
We expect these impacts to continue for at least the next few months. So if you have older relatives, neighbors or friends, or if you know people with compromised immune systems, call or check in on them. See if there’s anything that they need, such as food, bottled water or cleaning supplies, and offer to make a trip to the store to help them out. In a real way, you could act as a lifeline to these vulnerable residents.
Talking turkey: We applaud the city of Albany for requesting permits to hunt and trap wild turkeys that are causing problems. These birds can be hooligans in suburban neighborhoods, damaging cars and roofs and occasionally chasing children and even adults.
But we also wish that the City Council would have taken things a step further and banned the feeding of wild animals within city limits, with the exception of songbirds.
Albany code compliance officer Kris Schendel presented such a plan to the City Council on Monday night. Anyone caught feeding wild animals would be subject to a violation, and repeated violations could lead to a misdemeanor. Schendel took language for the proposal from neighboring communities in the mid-Willamette Valley, some of which have already dealt with the scourge of wild turkeys marauding through town.
Councilors balked at approving the suggestion, however, with Bessie Johnson saying that it was unnecessary.
And, to be sure, we agree with Johnson to a large degree. Such a rule should be unnecessary, but many people seem to lack country knowledge nowadays.
It’s simple common sense: If you feed wildlife or stray cats on your property, you might end up with a zoo. Animals, like humans, believe that free is a very good price, as our friend Tom Peterson used to say. And if you give them a free meal, including having food outside for your pets, they’ll keep coming back.
Word will spread, and not just with birds of a feather. Other critters will flock to your property, as well. And if you live in the urban-rural interface, you also might attract the predators that eat the animals you’re feeding, which, to put it mildly, is not a very good thing at all. (Even bird feeders can be squirrel feeders or rat feeders or worse, depending on their placement.)
Some residents see turkeys and other wildlife, even rascally raccoons, as cute and cuddly and want to encourage the critters to frequent their yards. But these visitors tend to overstay their welcome, and neighborhoods can face property damage or aggressive behavior from these animal beggars. And that’s not to mention the poop that large gatherings of critters can drop on back porches, driveways and yards.
Without a regular source of free food, animals won’t frequent residential areas, according to the Oregon Department of Fish & Wildlife.
We expect that a rule on the books banning the feeding of wildlife would mainly would be used as a tool to educate the public, and actual enforcement would be rare. We’re guessing residents would be cited only in the most egregious instances.
On a positive note, the Albany City Council’s meeting on Monday is serving to educate the public about the disadvantages of feeding wildlife. And it’s also serving as notice that if you feed those cute critters such as turkeys, you may end up contributing to their being trapped or killed.
There’s a saying that “a fed bear is a dead bear.” Turkeys certainly aren’t as dangerous, but their fate might be the same.