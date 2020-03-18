Editorial: Enjoy social distancing with the great outdoors

So stay the heck away from people but go hit our local trails for a hike, walk, jog or bike ride. Go visit a park for a bit. There are a plethora of local destinations within and outside many of our cities where residents can get exercise and catch some rays.

Also, the backpacking season may have just started for ambitious adventurers out there.

Of course, don’t go out if you’re sick. And bring some hand sanitizer with you. Many cities, counties and the state have limited their public services during the pandemic, so also bring water and don’t count on restrooms or other services, including trash cans, being available.

And if the park or trail is so crowded that you can’t keep a 6-foot safety circle around yourself — that’s a real possibility around Corvallis in particular, which is filled with outdoor geeks — head to a different spot. Again, there are tons of scenic locales around here where you can enjoy the splendor Mother Nature offers.

A few of our local favorites are McDowell Creek Falls outside Lebanon, the Simpson Trail in Albany, Bald Hill Natural Area in Corvallis, Beazell Memorial Forest in Kings Valley and Alsea Falls in south Benton County.