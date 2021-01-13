Editorial: Don't forget what truly makes America great

Trump made his choice. He put himself above our country. As he has done throughout his presidency, he stoked the flames of division with lies, and the result was a forcible attempt to overturn the election that left at least five people dead, including a Trump supporter killed by police, an officer who reportedly died after struggling with rioters, and three people who suffered medical emergencies.

As we have said before, Trump bears responsibility for what happened at the Capitol and should be removed from office through legal means, such as impeachment. The rioters who broke through the police cordon and invaded the building also need to be held accountable under the law for what has to be considered an act of insurrection. And Republican members of Congress who cynically echoed the president’s false claims of election fraud should at the least be formally censured.

Many of Trump’s most devoted followers call themselves patriots. But patriotism doesn’t mean loyalty to an individual. It means loyalty to one’s country.

As Americans, we all need to unite behind what truly makes this republic great — not a would-be despot, but our sacred democratic institutions.

We don’t need armed protests at statehouses. We don’t need angry mobs trying to overturn legitimate election results because their candidate lost.