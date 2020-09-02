Editorial: Don't bring guns to protests

A crowd also isn’t the best place to use a firearm, since there isn’t a clean backdrop. Then add in the fact that most people tend to overestimate their abilities and accuracy in a crisis.

Plus, people with firearms, even those who are highly trained, sometimes make split-second decisions that turn out wrong and have disastrous consequences.

And now for a bit of finger-pointing. There are plenty of people to hold accountable for the mess in Portland, including the mayor, the governor, the president, criminals amid the BLM protesters and criminals amid the ranks of counterprotesters.

Mayor Ted Wheeler has become a liberal media darling — to the dismay of many Portland liberals — because he is taking on President Donald Trump and his tweets. But Wheeler and Gov. Kate Brown deserve blame for their lack of action, allowing anarchy and violence to become nightly occurrences in downtown Portland.

They also deserve scorn for blaming only Patriot Prayer and other right-wing actors for inciting violence. There also are criminals consistently acting out from the left amid the rallies, including anarchists and antifa. The fringe left and fringe right have been battling it out in Portland for years. Both are culpable.