Editorial: Do your part: Get vaccinated for COVID

Here’s what isn’t so great: One reason for the surplus doses is that some people who have had their first jab with the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines apparently have decided not to get their scheduled second shot. That’s a problem, because both of those formulas require two doses to reach full effectiveness, which can provide protection against contracting COVID-19 of 95% or more. Another problem: According to recent polling data, 25% to 30% of American adults say they’re reluctant to get even a single vaccination against COVID-19.

Both of these factors could throw a serious wrench into the push to get enough Americans vaccinated to stop the virus in its tracks. Experts estimate at least 70% of the country’s population needs to be vaccinated to reach the herd immunity threshold, which is already difficult to reach in the absence of a vaccine that can be administered to children.

That means everyone needs to do their part by getting vaccinated — fully vaccinated — as soon as possible. For those who are hesitant about getting their first or second dose of COVID vaccine, keep in mind that serious side effects are extremely rare. Most people who experience a negative reaction report nothing worse than feeling sick for a day or two.