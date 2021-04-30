Editorial: Do your part: Get vaccinated for COVID

More than a year into the COVID-19 pandemic, we’re all more than a little sick of the constraints and disruptions this vile little virus imposes on our lives. Case in point: Rising infection numbers have once again prompted Gov. Kate Brown to move Linn County back into the extreme risk category, meaning restaurants have to halt indoor dining, gyms and other indoor recreation facilities have to cut way back on the number of customers allowed in the building, and tighter capacity limits have been imposed on some activities such as worship services. This not only adds to our collective feeling of COVID weariness, it also puts still more economic strain on businesses that have already been battered by the pandemic.
This feels like a setback, and it is. But the good news is that we have tools at our disposal to do something about it.
Our most important tool right now is vaccination. After taking some time to ramp up initially, the vaccine rollout is hitting its stride. Now that the most vulnerable and high-risk groups have had a chance to get their shots, eligibility has opened up to everyone age 16 or older. Vaccine supplies are catching up with demand, especially now that federal regulators have determined that the chance of severe side effects from the Johnson & Johnson single-dose formula is sufficiently small to lift their “pause” recommendation.
Here in the mid-valley, there’s enough available vaccine that the organizers of large-scale vaccination clinics have begun offering shots to walk-in patients who may not have been able to schedule an appointment. That’s great news and should help get more shots into the arms of Linn and Benton County residents.
Here’s what isn’t so great: One reason for the surplus doses is that some people who have had their first jab with the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines apparently have decided not to get their scheduled second shot. That’s a problem, because both of those formulas require two doses to reach full effectiveness, which can provide protection against contracting COVID-19 of 95% or more. Another problem: According to recent polling data, 25% to 30% of American adults say they’re reluctant to get even a single vaccination against COVID-19.
Both of these factors could throw a serious wrench into the push to get enough Americans vaccinated to stop the virus in its tracks. Experts estimate at least 70% of the country’s population needs to be vaccinated to reach the herd immunity threshold, which is already difficult to reach in the absence of a vaccine that can be administered to children.
That means everyone needs to do their part by getting vaccinated — fully vaccinated — as soon as possible. For those who are hesitant about getting their first or second dose of COVID vaccine, keep in mind that serious side effects are extremely rare. Most people who experience a negative reaction report nothing worse than feeling sick for a day or two.
What do you get out of getting fully vaccinated? You get a high level of protection against a viral infection that could make you extremely sick — and that has already proved fatal for more than 571,000 Americans. Even if you do contract the disease after getting your shot (or shots), the vaccine can dramatically lessen the effects of COVID-19.
Getting vaccinated also gives you something else: The satisfaction of knowing you have done your part to finally put an end to this pandemic.
To schedule an appointment to get vaccinated in the mid-valley, call the Samaritan Health Services scheduling line at 855-441-2311. More information is available online at https://bit.ly/2Rf9snl for Benton County residents or https://bit.ly/3b7YJm7 for people who live in Linn County.