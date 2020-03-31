Editorial: Diffie's death, Wiese's illness hammer home impacts of coronavirus

Diffie was a native Oklahoman, but he might as well have come from Crawfordsville, Sweet Home, Lobster Valley or Monroe. His songs fit right in around here, anyway. Anywhere with an abundance of gravel and dirt roads, Joe Diffie’s music was at home.

Wiese’s illness illustrates the global pandemic in a much different way.

She returned home to Arizona two weeks ago after playing professionally in Spain and announced she had contracted COVID-19 on Friday. Thankfully, she only has mild symptoms and is expected to recover. There’s no guarantee for anyone with COVID-19, though, even a professional athlete in her prime.

Many of us in Linn and Benton counties, including workers at our newspapers, know Wiese personally.

Other mid-Willamette Valley community members have only met Wiese briefly, when the point guard signed autographs and posed for photos after Oregon State University women’s basketball games in Gill Coliseum. She made fans’ day after every home contest by mingling with them. She knew it, and she embraced the opportunity.

She is especially beloved by youngsters, not only because she talked with them after games, but because she visited local schools with the Beavers for special events.