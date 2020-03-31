Editorial: Diffie's death, Wiese's illness hammer home impacts of coronavirus

Sometimes a crisis only hits home after a celebrity or someone you know is impacted.
The mid-Willamette Valley got a double dose of sobering reality recently regarding the novel coronavirus with the death of country musician Joe Diffie and the illness of basketball star Sydney Wiese.
Diffie, who passed away on Sunday, was a mid-valley favorite in part because he played a free concert at Monteith Riverpark in downtown Albany in the summer of 2010, drawing a crowd of 11,400. At the time, it was the largest attendance at River Rhythms in five years. And people loved the show.
The singer and guitarist played the Oregon Jamboree in Sweet Home in 2003 and 2014, as well.
But beyond the local performances, Diffie also was beloved locally for his down-home songs, including “John Deere Green,” “Pickup Man” and “Prop Me Up Beside the Jukebox.”
Country music fans of a certain age most certainly listened to Diffie. Between 1990 and 2004, Diffie landed 35 cuts on the Billboard Hot Country Song chart, including five No. 1 singles. Even if you aren’t a country music aficionado or a music fan in general, you’ve still probably heard a few of his tunes.
More important than his popularity was the sense that Diffie embraced the soul of rural living. This was real country, not some glossy act.
Diffie was a native Oklahoman, but he might as well have come from Crawfordsville, Sweet Home, Lobster Valley or Monroe. His songs fit right in around here, anyway. Anywhere with an abundance of gravel and dirt roads, Joe Diffie’s music was at home.
Wiese’s illness illustrates the global pandemic in a much different way.
She returned home to Arizona two weeks ago after playing professionally in Spain and announced she had contracted COVID-19 on Friday. Thankfully, she only has mild symptoms and is expected to recover. There’s no guarantee for anyone with COVID-19, though, even a professional athlete in her prime.
Many of us in Linn and Benton counties, including workers at our newspapers, know Wiese personally.
Other mid-Willamette Valley community members have only met Wiese briefly, when the point guard signed autographs and posed for photos after Oregon State University women’s basketball games in Gill Coliseum. She made fans’ day after every home contest by mingling with them. She knew it, and she embraced the opportunity.
She is especially beloved by youngsters, not only because she talked with them after games, but because she visited local schools with the Beavers for special events.
Even for those who only watched her from the seats well above Ralph Miller Court or on television, there’s a sense we know her well — her personality always shone through on the hardwood.
There’s a joy to her game — a shimmy after a 3-pointer, a little dance at the free throw line, high fives for everybody, that infectious smile.
One Valentine’s Day the Beavers had a night game, and reporters, photographers and cameramen would have rather been with their special someone than waiting for Coach Scott Rueck at the postgame presser. Wiese handed out Dove chocolates to every journalist in attendance. Her act of generosity was charming beyond belief.
But don’t misjudge her based on her buoyant nature and style of play. Wiese is a fierce competitor and one of the greatest basketball players, male or female, to ever suit up for the Beavers.
She helped lead the OSU women’s basketball squad to three Sweet 16s and a Final Four, but her combination of charisma and skill also put her in rarified air for Oregon State fans.
Wiese is, in many ways, a local celebrity.
She was always easy to root for, and we cheered her on with the Beavers, and with the Los Angeles Sparks in the WNBA.
And we’ll root for her speedy recovery from COVID-19.
We’ll also heed Wiese’s advice to take this new illness seriously, and do our part to halt the spread of the novel coronavirus.
