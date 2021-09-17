Editorial: DH, GT among the best newspapers in Oregon

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Albany Democrat-Herald.

Former reporter Alex Paul, now the spokesman for Linn County government, won three awards for us, as well. Paul took second place in the business or economic issue category for his coverage of companies impacted by the Labor Day 2020 wildfires, second place for best lifestyle coverage for a story on funerals during the COVID-19 pandemic, and third place in best feature-personality for an article on Linn County prosecutor Ani Yardumian.

Our staff also won awards for best educational coverage, best government coverage and best enterprise reporting.

Hard-boiled journalists sometimes scoff at these sort of prizes. They pride themselves on generating a steady supply of worthy articles or photographs, and they’ll tell you that this everyday work is far more important than any acclaim.

And, to a large extent, that’s true. We do our jobs to inform the public and to tell interesting stories, not to win awards. Sure, awards are nice once or twice a year, but, again, that’s not the point. The goal is to offer meaningful content to residents, so they can fully participate in their communities.

But the ONPA awards and others like them are critical in a way because they offer important indicators for our subscribers and casual readers.