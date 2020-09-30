Editorial: Deadline to register to vote looming

The Nov. 3 general election is still more than a month away, but if you’re interested in voting, there’s an important date that you need to keep in mind.
Oct. 13 is the deadline to register to vote for people who have never previously registered in Oregon.
Thankfully, Oregon has made it ridiculously easy to sign up, which is yet another beautiful aspect of living in the Beaver State.
It only takes a few minutes to register online at the website run by the Oregon Secretary of State’s Office, https://sos.oregon.gov/voting/. Click on the green box that’s labeled “Register to Vote.”
Our elections officials here in Oregon have been amazing because they want to increase voter turnout. There’s been a general push to remove barriers to voting, whether a Democrat or Republican has held the office of secretary of state, and regardless of who has filled local elections offices.
And we fully support this trend. After all, what’s more patriotic than casting your ballot and participating in democracy?
Linn County is even making it easy to vote for residents displaced by recent wildfires, as reporter Alex Paul noted in a story that ran on the front page of Tuesday’s newspaper. “We know people have lost their homes and may be living with other family members or in shelters,” said Derrick Sterling, Linn County elections supervisor. Those folks won’t lose their ballots, though.
Temporary mailing addresses can be updated by visiting oregonvotes.gov/myvote or contacting sdruckenmiller@co.linn.or.us, or by mailing a signed note or voter registration form to the Linn County Clerk, PO Box 100, Albany, OR 97321.
We should also note that previously registered voters under any circumstances have until 8 p.m. on Nov. 3 to update their registration, obtain a ballot and vote.
Ballots will be mailed out on Oct. 14 and they could start arriving at residents’ addresses a few days later, perhaps on Saturday, Oct. 17, or Monday, Oct. 19.
Some people, of course, rarely or never vote, which is perplexing to us.
We’d like to remind these individuals that others have suffered, sacrificed and died so you can cast your ballot — and that’s especially true for women and minorities.
There are those who think that their vote doesn’t matter, but that’s simply foolish, especially in an election of this magnitude on the local level. Yes, this election is critical far beyond the contest for president.
There will be races for two Benton County commissioner spots, one Linn County commissioner seat, Albany and Corvallis city councils, the U.S. Senate, state representatives and much more. Plus, important local levies will be on the ballot in Linn County, Alsea and elsewhere.
Sometimes, our local races can be decided by just a few votes. Back in 2014, there actually was a tie for Sweet Home City Council, and the winner of the seat ended up being determined by a coin flip — or four of six coin flips, to be precise.
Yes, your vote can matter immensely, so it would be a shame if your one ballot could have made the difference.
In many ways, local races and levies — and who heads to the Capitol in Salem to hang out with the golden pioneer — will have a far bigger impact on the quality of your life than anything happening in Washington, D.C.
The presidential debates get all the hype, hysteria and hoopla. Albany’s mayor will probably be more influential for Linn County residents or even those living in Corvallis, thanks to the interplay between the two towns.
So make sure you’re registered and get out and vote.
We won’t tell you who to vote for — at least, not in this column. But as a reminder, we’ll be publishing a list of our endorsements for local races and levies in the coming weeks.
And of course you’ll be free to take our advice or ignore it, as you see fit. The important thing is you’ll have a chance to cast your ballot, and we urge you to do so — whatever choice you make.
