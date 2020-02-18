Editorial: Create an emergency survival kit now, before disaster strikes

We don’t want to cause a panic, but if you don’t already have an emergency kit for disasters, it seems like there’s never been a better time to put one together.

You should already have such a survival kit for the potential Cascadia Subduction Zone earthquake, which we featured on the front page of Sunday’s newspaper. It’s only a matter of time before the big one hits. It could be 500 years from now. It could be tomorrow. We’re hoping it’s never in our lifetime, but…

Recently, the front page of our paper has regularly featured another threat to public health. The coronavirus that originated in China has killed nearly 2,000 people as of Sunday, according to reports from the Associated Press, and that number has surely grown by the time you’re reading this.

About 45,000 people have fallen sick due to the coronavirus in China alone, and it doesn’t appear that the illness is slowing down anytime soon. New cases outside China, including in the United States, are being confirmed every day.

There are worries this could turn into a global pandemic, and if that hits locally, you likely won’t want to go to the store to stock up on basic supplies such as food and water. After all, that could increase your likelihood of catching, or inadvertently spreading, the illness.