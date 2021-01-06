Editorial: Corvallis tries new approach at Pioneer Park

Letting displaced people turn the park into an unofficial homeless camp showed compassion, but it also led to problems. By December, more than two dozen vehicles and a handful of tents were being used for shelter at Pioneer Park. The unpaved parking lot had turned to mud with the arrival of the winter rains. Garbage was piling up and threatening to get into the river. And many of the vehicles were parked right next to the multi-use path, making some citizens uneasy and reluctant to use the path.

As Community Development Director Paul Bilotta put it:

“We had an unstable situation. We couldn't move the campers by the river to the safer ground because new campers were showing up and taking those spots. We had campers showing up from outside the city reaching out to city staff indicating other jurisdictions were directing them to Pioneer Park.

“The safety situation deteriorated rapidly. So, unfortunately, now we have to reset the situation to restore minimum levels of safety and minimize the flood risk to the campers' lives and property.”

Now the city has taken steps to impose some order on the chaotic situation.

After clearing everyone out of the parking lot late last month, city officials reopened Pioneer Park to camping on Tuesday with a number of changes.