Editorial: Corvallis School District’s reopening policy worth emulating

But in the absence of that state leadership, we believe that mid-Willamette Valley schools should err on the side of public health and safety for now. The well-being of students, school employees and our communities is paramount.

The pandemic isn’t slowing down — it actually has accelerated this summer, as Corvallis School District Superintendent Ryan Noss noted. If it was necessary to close down schools in March due to the pandemic, why in the world would we consider reopening them now?

To be sure, we’re a bit conflicted about keeping school buildings closed. This has real financial and emotional impacts on families. In many mid-valley households, both parents and even teens help to pay the bills. But if elementary school-aged children need to learn from home, someone has to watch over them.

We’re also concerned because schools are the most effective educational settings for most students. Many children will fall behind in their studies, as learning from home isn’t ideal for them.

But the novel coronavirus is very real.