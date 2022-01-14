Editorial: Communities must do more to protect against slumlords

Newsroom hires at our company have received crucial advice for years: When you move to town, don’t get an apartment or house with a red door.

Some new employees blurt out defenses of the stylistic choice as charming, if somewhat quaint. Which is true.

But red doors in Corvallis and the mid-valley signify those properties are owned by slumlords.

Of course, Kip and Michelle Schoning switched their modus operandi and many of their rentals no longer feature a crimson warning signal. But our warning remains.

Avoid renting from them, because life as a small town journalist features enough hardship. And, as evidenced by a recent article by reporter Joanna Mann, renting from the Schonings could endanger your life.

On the night of Dec. 28, a fire ripped through a property owned by the Schonings at 857 NW Tyler Ave., a single family house partitioned into six apartments. Tenants raced to evacuate.

The cause of the blaze appears to be the electrical system in the building that had longtime problems but no repairs, according to a Corvallis Fire Department official.

Renters discussed questionable wiring and how the circuit breaker at the house sparked whenever they touched it. It was nearly impossible to reach the Schonings.

One tenant said he had no lights or heating the month of December.

Corvallis’ permitting system indicates the Tyler Avenue property has had 18 code violations over the years.

And the building is emblematic of the Schonings. They buy old houses, divide them into the most units possible by adding wall heaters, and wire those into old and overloaded electrical systems.

Bob Loewen is a retired housing and community services worker for the city of Corvallis, and when he heard about the fire, he recognized the address. Years ago, he dealt with a complaint where a tenant’s heat wasn’t working at the property.

“I was very happy that no one was hurt in that fire,” Loewen told our editorial board.

For full disclosure, Loewen himself is a landlord with a few area properties, and he does analytics on vacancy rates and such for Duerksen & Associates, a Corvallis property management firm.

Loewen said the Schonings know landlord-tenant law better than most attorneys, so while they might come close to breaking the law, they rarely cross that line.

“I also think, historically, cities, entities, whomever, didn’t have good laws to go after them for their problems. That has changed somewhat with the livability code in Corvallis. Albany has a code that they use, too,” Loewen said.

Still, more could be done.

Corvallis previously considered a rental certification program where a certain number of units would be inspected every year and then given time to make corrections. Properties would have to be brought up to code.

But that idea was abandoned because of pushback, Loewen said. One of the chief concerns was privacy issues, but the second problem was funding, as new workers would need to be hired.

Another idea could be to bump up livability codes so if a landlord hits a set number of violations per year, that triggers inspections on all their properties.

Having better codes and a watchdog program with sharper teeth would help, but Loewen wasn’t entirely sure those would solve the dilemma. “I think it’s not so much teeth as backbone,” he said.

Over the years, unless problems with rental housing units were blatant — unless there was a readily apparent danger to people — the city wasn’t particularly interested in pursuing significant action, Loewen said.

“It would take leadership willing to follow through. That may be unfair, but historically, there has been very little support,” he added.

For the time being, though, Corvallis’ system is complaint driven. So residents should use it, despite fears of retaliation.

A brochure that details the city’s livability code can be found for residents at https://archives.corvallisoregon.gov/public/ElectronicFile.aspx?dbid=0&docid=919959. To report livability complaints regarding Corvallis rentals, go to https://www.corvallisoregon.gov/cd/page/corvallis-livability-code.

Oregon State University also offers legal help to students regarding landlord-tenant law, but the institution could be more proactive in helping young adults identify problem properties.

Corvallis and Albany are hardly unique. Every city has less than perfect landlords, and the Schonings, with hundreds of properties, are just the worst slumlords the public knows of. Others are flying underneath the radar.

Regardless, our communities need to do more to protect residents from these villains.

