Editorial: Coffin Butte expansion should be approved

Naturally, there are genuine worries about the proposed growth of a trash mountain in our scenic slice of paradise. But while the expansion of the Coffin Butte regional landfill is unfortunate, it seems necessary and it’s the best option for mid-Willamette Valley residents.

The Benton County Planning Commission should approve Republic Services’ application when it deliberates on the matter Dec. 7.

If the proposal is denied, prepare for your garbage and recycling bills to surge into the stratosphere. Families are already tightening their belts due to rampant inflation, so the extra costs could result in a real hardship for some folks.

Many Albany residents flipped their wigs when Republic Services added a $2.95 monthly increase for weekly yard debris and food waste pickup this September. That’s probably going to seem like pocket change if the Coffin Butte expansion is denied, for reasons that we’ll explain in a bit. First off, some background…

Republic Services hopes to expand the landfill because the current site will fill up in about four years. The expansion would add about 30 years of life to the regional landfill, which largely serves Benton, Linn, Polk, Lincoln, Lane and Marion counties. About 70% of the trash at Coffin Butte comes from the six-county area, with Linn County contributing 15% and Benton County 12%.

To be clear, the adjacent Knife River quarry also is being eyed for expansion, but won’t be able to accept waste for another eight to 10 years, and that will have a potential lifespan of only 15 years before it reaches capacity.

In mid-October, Benton County’s Solid Waste Advisory Council voted 5-1 to recommend approval of Republic Services’ permit. So it seems probable that the Planning Commission will approve the permit, as well, at which point it could be appealed to the Benton County Board of Commissioners or the Oregon Land Use Board of Appeals.

If Coffin Butte can’t expand and must close, it’s unlikely that the state would approve a new landfill in the Willamette Valley at this time, largely due to environmental issues, according to Benton County Counsel Vance Croney.

So that means the tons upon tons of trash headed for the regional landfill would be hauled instead to a mega-landfill at Arlington in the Columbia River Gorge. Whether it’s transported by truck or by train or by spaceship, you can bet Republic Services will pass that expense on to the consumer. That’s what businesses do in these sorts of situations.

The trip from the Adair Village area to Arlington also is about 200 miles, so besides the economic issues associated with the journey, repeated trips don’t seem all that environmentally friendly, either.

The proposal to expand the landfill is getting a hostile reception from residents who live near the site and others in our community. We’ve received several letters to the editor against the idea, and nearly all testimony received by Benton County has been against the idea. That’s understandable, but it also seems a bit NIMBY – not in my backyard. And, ultimately, this stance doesn’t solve our trash problem.

Again, if we don’t haul our garbage to Coffin Butte, it has to go somewhere else, and that somewhere else is far, far away. So while a few people would win in this scenario, the greater populace would be better off with the expansion.

To be clear, we’re all in favor of methods of reducing the amount of waste produced in our area, and increasing recycling and composting efforts. The recent addition of weekly yard debris and food waste pickup from the Albany area is important in that regard. Food waste previously wound up in the Coffin Butte landfill, but now it’s going to be turned into compost. Oregon’s plastic bag laws also are an important step in the puzzle.

Overall, though, while communities, businesses and residents are taking steps to minimize waste, recycle and compost, we can do far more. And we do need to reduce the amount of trash that we send to Coffin Butte.

