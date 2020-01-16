Editorial: Climate change absolutely is contributing to Australia's wildfires

Most of us here in the mid-Willamette Valley have never set foot in Australia, nor will we ever. We know the continent best due to its fascinating critters, as well as contributions to pop culture such as INXS, “Crocodile Dundee” and tales of the outlaw Ned Kelly.

But we’re paying plenty of attention to the land Down Under lately due to wildfires that have ravaged Australia, killing about 30 people and destroying 2,000 homes – and the responses generated by the blazes. Unfortunately, there are parallels to perils we might face here in Oregon.

Some are blaming the fires on arson and arguing against any role played by climate change in the disaster. In many cases, we fear, this myopic stance is due to a mix of online misinformation campaigns and the outright denial of accepted science. As if there wasn’t enough dangerous smoke covering this continent.

Let us be forthright and clear about one of our constant editorial positions as we move forward: Climate change is real. Regardless of whether you think humans are a major contributor (nearly all scientists believe we are) or that humans can curb its impacts, climate change is a fact.