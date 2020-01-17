Editorial: Cascades snowfall is good news for mid-valley

The wintry mix of weather hitting Linn and Benton counties this week might be a pain for residents dealing with slick roads and other issues, but it also means that there’s good news up in the mountains for Oregonians. There’s snow up in the hills.

Just how bad was the snowpack earlier this winter?

Hoodoo Ski Area couldn’t even open until Dec. 27, as it only had a base of 15 inches of snow. The resort closed again on Jan. 1 until it could get more snowfall.

At the start of the new year, even at higher elevations in the Cascades such as Mount Hood Meadows, outdoors enthusiasts would have been wise to use their rock skis or boards. Saplings, rocks and grass tufts stuck out from the snow and the risk of gouging your gear was high.

Two weeks later it’s a different world, a veritable winter wonderland for places such as Hoodoo, which reopened on Jan. 9. Lately, it’s been a “pow day” every day.

“If you’re an avid skier or snowboarder, these are the conditions you wish for all season,” said Leif Williams, vice president of marketing for Hoodoo Ski Area. “People who enjoy big, deep powder are able to come up and experience that.”