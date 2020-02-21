Editorial: Cap-and-trade proposal still too harsh, but expect greenhouse gas limits in Oregon sometime soon

A number of our readers have suggested that we put the matter of cap and trade on the ballot and let Oregon voters decide. And that seems fair. While we usually support the legislative process, it seems rather broken when dealing with greenhouse gas emissions, for several reasons.

First, Republicans seem unwilling to allow a vote in the Oregon Capitol on the matter. They walked out for a second straight session this week, denying a quorum when the topic was scheduled to be discussed.

To be clear, we’re not fond of walkouts, no matter which party chooses to avoid a vote. We’re also not in favor of the proposed resolution to change the number of legislators needed to be present to conduct votes from two-thirds to a simple majority — which would eliminate walkouts — as it makes it too easy to pass laws. The resolution could be before voters in the next general election, and it seems likely to be approved if there isn’t some sort of agreement on climate change.

