Editorial: Board's inaction only prolongs OSU's agony

Oregon State University is facing a crisis, and the OSU Board of Trustees didn’t do itself — or the university — any favors by choosing to keep F. King Alexander as president in the face of loud and clear calls for his dismissal by large segments of the campus community.
Alexander became a lightning rod for criticism on March 5 with the release of a report by Husch Blackwell, a law firm hired to review the handling of sexual misconduct complaints at Louisiana State University, which Alexander led as president from 2013 to 2019. The law firm’s report was highly critical of Alexander, finding he failed on a number of occasions to act on recommendations for improving LSU’s poor record of compliance with Title IX, the federal law that requires educational institutions to protect students from sexual harassment and violence. Before and since, there have been credible reports describing a culture of sexual misconduct, much of it involving football players and former coach Les Miles, that was allowed to exist at LSU on Alexander’s watch.
In the wave of outrage that followed the Husch Blackwell report, many observers expected the OSU Board of Trustees to cut ties with Alexander to minimize the university’s share of fallout from the LSU Title IX scandal, just as Kansas did by parting ways with Miles, who went on to coach there after Alexander eventually fired him at LSU — not for his inappropriate behavior with female students but for his team’s lackluster performance on the football field.
Instead, the board voted 12-2 to put Alexander on probation until June 1, directing him to formulate a plan to regain the trust of the OSU community and make recommendations to improve the university’s Title IX procedures and increase funding for survivor support services. The board, meanwhile, will “conduct an evaluation to gather feedback from the OSU community to help inform his success” and hire a consultant to evaluate the Husch Blackwell report.
It’s hard to imagine what the board expects to learn by paying a consultant to evaluate a report that LSU already paid a consultant to produce. And if there were any doubts about what sort of feedback the campus community might provide, Thursday’s Faculty Senate vote demanding that Alexander and board members resign should provide some clarity.
At this point, does the board really think there’s any way for Alexander to regain the trust of the OSU community? No matter what he does from here on out, the failings documented in the Husch Blackwell report will continue to cast a pall over Alexander, stoking resentment among students, faculty and staff. That will only prolong the damage that has already been done to OSU’s reputation, which is bound to have a negative impact on fundraising, legislative funding decisions and student recruitment.
And what can we expect to happen on June 1? It’s worth noting the board did not say whether it will review Alexander’s performance at that time and revisit the question of whether to fire him.
Before Wednesday’s board meeting, Alexander had the opportunity to spare OSU a great deal of anguish and embarrassment by resigning. Instead, he chose to stay and fight to salvage his job and his reputation — which, it should be said, was untarnished before the Husch Blackwell report. It would be wonderful if he can find a way over the next 2½ months to persuade the OSU community, donors, legislators and prospective students that he is a capable leader who can be entrusted with the university’s future, but that seems like wishful thinking at best.
The board had an opportunity on Wednesday to bring this sad, embarrassing spectacle to a close by firing Alexander and doing some soul-searching about how his shortcomings at LSU were overlooked in the board’s secretive presidential hiring process. By choosing to keep him on for a pointless probationary period, the trustees have only prolonged OSU’s agony and delayed the inevitable. Sooner or later, Alexander will have to resign or be fired before the university can move forward.