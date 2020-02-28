Editorial: Bill targeting masked rioters unnecessary

We stand behind the First Amendment and the right to protest peacefully, despite the fact that some gatherings can be a bit of an annoyance.
We’re not talking about local demonstrations by and large. The rallies in the mid-Willamette Valley are relatively quaint and cause few disruptions. Around here, the protesters usually number only in the low hundreds or even fewer, and they often have secured permits for their activities.
Bothersome rallies that block traffic for lengthy periods of time and have other impacts are more likely to occur outside the boundaries of Linn and Benton counties, and typically happen in or near Oregon’s largest cities.
Ever been stuck in a Portland parking garage for hours as you wait for a protest to clear? Ever been caught in a traffic jam behind a long line of log trucks, farm rigs and other vehicles headed to the Oregon Capitol? If you’re on a tight schedule, these inconveniences can be frustrating.
But, again, we will defend the right to peaceful protest with our dying breath, regardless of whether we agree with your political beliefs or not.
It’s the rioters who attend protests that make us furious. We don’t care if they’re from the left, the right, the center or Mars. People who look at demonstrations as opportunities for assault, vandalism and other forms of thuggery should face the full weight of the law.
And that’s why we think a bill seeking to crack down on masked rioters is unnecessary.
Laws are already in place to deal with rioters and those who commit other crimes at protests, and there are perfectly understandable explanations why a person would want to wear a mask to a demonstration.
More on that in a bit, but first a bit of background.
The legislation, House Bill 4126, was introduced by State Rep. Sherrie Sprenger, R-Scio. The newest version of the bill would allow for increased penalties for those who commit a crime during a riot if they wear masks to avoid getting caught, according to the Oregon Capital Bureau, a news service that focuses on the politics of the Beaver State.
The bill doesn’t create a new crime, Sprenger told the Oregon Capital Bureau, nor does it infringe on First Amendment rights. There also isn’t strict liability. Wearing a mask isn’t enough for the aggravating factor; intent would have to be found.
We don’t disagree that masks can make it hard for law enforcement to track down criminals who ruin protests, and we recognize that our boys (and girls) in blue are placed in an unenviable position when they work these events.
But we also recognize that many protesters wear masks, bandanas or other face coverings to protect themselves for various reasons, including the possibility that tear gas could be released. Another of those reasons is “doxing” — a practice where a protester’s name, address, workplace and other information is posted to the web so trolls can harass them online, in the real world or both.
People are fearful of losing their jobs, their leases, or having themselves or family members targeted by these campaigns. And to be sure, people also are concerned about the ramifications of being recognized at rallies even without those malicious online activities, in part because the government may be monitoring demonstrations.
Like the American Civil Liberties Union of Oregon, we worry about people wearing a mask to a rally who get caught in a situation that spirals out of control — and get swept up by police in the ensuing chaos and charged with crimes.
Critics including the ACLU believe that the bill could have a chilling impact on free speech and discourage people from attending rallies.
And while protests can be a bit of a pain, we’re grateful that we live in a country where residents are free to protest and at liberty to share their beliefs. Even if wearing masks make them feel comfortable to do so.
CORRECTIONS: We overstated the impacts of the current version of Oregon’s cap-and-trade bill on greenhouse gas emissions in an editorial that ran in this space on Feb. 21. Farmers, loggers or other small business owners would not need to retrofit their vehicles and equipment nor would they need to purchase newer, more efficient machinery.
In an editorial column from Wednesday, we misspelled prep wrestler Jessy Hart’s name.