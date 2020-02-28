Editorial: Bill targeting masked rioters unnecessary

And that’s why we think a bill seeking to crack down on masked rioters is unnecessary.

Laws are already in place to deal with rioters and those who commit other crimes at protests, and there are perfectly understandable explanations why a person would want to wear a mask to a demonstration.

More on that in a bit, but first a bit of background.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The legislation, House Bill 4126, was introduced by State Rep. Sherrie Sprenger, R-Scio. The newest version of the bill would allow for increased penalties for those who commit a crime during a riot if they wear masks to avoid getting caught, according to the Oregon Capital Bureau, a news service that focuses on the politics of the Beaver State.

The bill doesn’t create a new crime, Sprenger told the Oregon Capital Bureau, nor does it infringe on First Amendment rights. There also isn’t strict liability. Wearing a mask isn’t enough for the aggravating factor; intent would have to be found.

We don’t disagree that masks can make it hard for law enforcement to track down criminals who ruin protests, and we recognize that our boys (and girls) in blue are placed in an unenviable position when they work these events.