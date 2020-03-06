Editorial: Big River's legacy continues to flow through Corvallis

It’s hard to imagine a restaurant that’s created bigger ripples for Corvallis than Big River, which shut its doors last week. (The rebranded and revamped space will reopen at 5 p.m. this Friday as the Mazama Brewing Craft Beer & Kitchen.)
The business, which opened in 1995, was a trailblazer on the local culinary scene, and others have ridden its coattails, whether deliberately or unknowingly.
For starters, Big River was one of the first restaurants in Linn and Benton counties to really push the farm-to-table movement.
While it’s true that the trend was already underway in other areas of the West Coast, Big River showed that it could be possible and highly successful in Corvallis. The result is that more mid-Willamette Valley restaurants began using local sourcing and fresh ingredients as a selling point.
A second way that Big River elevated the local culinary scene is that the eatery and bar at 101 N.W. Jackson Ave. was sophisticated and high-end. There were less expensive plates that could be shared, to be certain, but Big River had plenty of dishes on the menu with a certain “wow” factor. This was the sort of establishment back in the day that could be found in a bigger city such as Portland or Eugene, not a (relatively) small town like Corvallis.
At the time that it opened, only stalwarts such as The Gables and Michael’s Landing could have been considered rivals for top-notch dining. But Big River’s reputation quickly surpassed those of other restaurants in Corvallis and the mid-valley.
For several years, it was unquestionably viewed as the nicest restaurant in the area, the place where residents would go for Valentine’s Day, to celebrate anniversaries, for graduation dinners, or even after a big Oregon State University football win. Want to impress friends and relatives from out of town? Take them to Big River.
Ironically, as the mid-valley’s dining scene expanded and became more complex due in part to the influence of Big River, the restaurant’s luster wore off. There are far more competitors today such as Castor, Bellhop, del Alma, Magenta, Gathering Together Farms, the Dizzy Hen, Sybaris, Vault 244, 1857 Bar & Grill and others.
The gastropub and bar food movement in downtown Corvallis, which Mazama is joining, has added to the cornucopia offered to mid-valley diners, and seems to be something of a descendent of Big River. You can go into a joint late at night nowadays and order delicious grub with hyper-local ingredients.
Corvallis today has a certain name recognition and cachet as a foodie destination, and things arguably started with Big River.
Perhaps more crucially to Corvallis, Big River was the anchor of the First Street transformation, and did its part to spark a wave of reinvestment downtown.
In 2007, Trish Daniels, then a Corvallis City Council member, recalled having dinner with her husband at Big River when it was the sole restaurant on First Street, a lone bright spot in a rundown warehouse district. Daniels told reporter Bennett Hall that the riverfront was a dark, uninviting place to be at night, but over dinner she and her husband talked about the area’s potential as a community asset.
Things started to gain momentum in the late 1990s, when Corvallis voters approved a bond measure to finance Riverfront Commemorative Park. The $9.5 million package of improvements ultimately turned a dismal stretch of gravel parking lots into a community centerpiece. First Street evolved into a bustling retail zone with thriving shops and restaurants, with many, like Big River, housed in renovated industrial buildings.
Redevelopment spread throughout downtown in response and continues.
Without Big River on the scene, who knows if the First Street improvements would have been as conceivable or palatable?
Many have argued that at the time of its closure, Big River’s best days as a restaurant were long gone, and they may have a point. But that doesn’t diminish the business nor the important role it played here.
This was a pioneer, a landmark that showed the way and helped drive community-altering trends. Long may Big River’s legacy continue to flow through Corvallis and the mid-valley.