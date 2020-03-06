Editorial: Big River's legacy continues to flow through Corvallis

It’s hard to imagine a restaurant that’s created bigger ripples for Corvallis than Big River, which shut its doors last week. (The rebranded and revamped space will reopen at 5 p.m. this Friday as the Mazama Brewing Craft Beer & Kitchen.)

The business, which opened in 1995, was a trailblazer on the local culinary scene, and others have ridden its coattails, whether deliberately or unknowingly.

For starters, Big River was one of the first restaurants in Linn and Benton counties to really push the farm-to-table movement.

While it’s true that the trend was already underway in other areas of the West Coast, Big River showed that it could be possible and highly successful in Corvallis. The result is that more mid-Willamette Valley restaurants began using local sourcing and fresh ingredients as a selling point.

A second way that Big River elevated the local culinary scene is that the eatery and bar at 101 N.W. Jackson Ave. was sophisticated and high-end. There were less expensive plates that could be shared, to be certain, but Big River had plenty of dishes on the menu with a certain “wow” factor. This was the sort of establishment back in the day that could be found in a bigger city such as Portland or Eugene, not a (relatively) small town like Corvallis.