Editorial: Benton jail, courthouse bond will be tough sell

Benton County needs a new jail and a new courthouse. But are residents willing to foot the bill? That question has dogged the county for decades, and so far the answer has been a resounding “No.” County officials have a lot of work to do if they expect a different result the next time they ask voters to pay for new criminal justice facilities.
The county is gearing up to go back to the ballot in May of next year with a bond measure to finance a package of facilities improvements. As described by project manager Nick Kurth in a Feb. 16 presentation to the Corvallis City Council, the package would include a new 120-bed jail for roughly $50 million, a new courthouse for $40 million or so and a crisis resources center costing about $15 million. That adds up to a total cost of about $105 million (although some state money may be available to help with courthouse costs and private partners might provide some funding toward the crisis center). The county’s wish list also includes another $90 million to replace the Law Enforcement Center in downtown Corvallis that houses the Corvallis Police Department, Benton County Sheriff’s Office and 911 dispatch center and to repurpose the historic courthouse, but Kurth said that part of the plan may not be included in the ballot measure that ultimately goes to the voters.
There’s no question Benton County needs a new jail. The current lockup can hold only 40 prisoners at full capacity, not nearly enough for a county of 94,000 residents. That lack of capacity means many offenders are “force-released” before their sentence is up or may do no jail time at all. It also contributes to the county’s sky-high failure-to-appear rate. And that’s despite the fact that the county has been spending about $1 million a year for the last two decades to rent another 40 jail beds in other jurisdictions (the levy that pays for that will be up for renewal on this May’s ballot).
The iconic Benton County Courthouse, built in 1888, is also long past due for replacement. No one is talking about tearing the historic structure down, but it’s completely inadequate for the county’s current needs and an engineering study showed it could collapse like a house of cards in an earthquake. And a crisis resources center could help fill some of the gaps in an overextended justice system that often finds itself dealing with social issues such as mental illness, addiction and homelessness.
But if voters are asked to approve a $105 million bond measure, there’s liable to be some serious sticker shock. The idea of paying for a new courthouse or a crisis resource center has not gone to the ballot before, but voters have rejected three jail bonds since 2000, all at much lower price points. The last one, in 2015, sought $25 million and failed by four percentage points.
Since then, Benton County officials have been laying the groundwork for another try, bringing in a consulting firm to study the local justice system and document the gaps in facilities and services, and public outreach efforts are planned under project manager Kurth. But they might do well to emulate the example of Albany, which commissioned an independent task force after voters there rejected a bond to pay for a new headquarters for the police and fire departments. Chaired by retired state Sen. Frank Morse and retired Sheriff Dave Burright, the task force included vocal opponents of the previous proposal as well as respected business and community leaders. After a series of painstaking and always open meetings, the panel presented the City Council with a revised (and considerably cheaper) plan that was approved by voters in May 2015.
Benton County’s criminal justice facilities plan is ambitious and expensive, although the price tag may not be too much to overcome at the ballot box: It’s worth noting that voters passed a $200 million facilities bond for the Corvallis School District in May 2018. But the voters have shown over and over that jails are a harder sell than schools. County officials have their work cut out for them to make the case that their latest plan would be a wise use of taxpayer money.