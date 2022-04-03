Editorial: Benton County should move out of courthouse

Scary buildings are something most people usually only enter around Halloween — unless you’re in Corvallis. The Benton County Courthouse is downright frightening.

And residents are forced to do business in the unreinforced masonry building nearly every day, walking past monitors that show how the structure is separating from itself.

Seismic engineers might describe the unreinforced masonry courthouse as a “death building,” said Benton County District Attorney John Haroldson.

“Some of the engineers in assessing the building have indicated that if we have a moderate earthquake, the core will drop, the building will twist and we’ll all be crushed inside,” he added, in an interview with reporter Cody Mann.

Haroldson generally has a reputation as a straight shooter, and his statements in this matter aren’t hyperbolic.

The courthouse was built in 1888, and while it’s beautiful, it’s in such poor condition that an earthquake could result in its collapse and the death of dozens of county workers and residents visiting the building.

Besides the loss of life, such a disaster seems like a huge liability for the county.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

We’ve known about this risk for years and years. So it’s troubling that no real action has been taken and there’s apparently no sense of urgency.

Perhaps it’s time for Benton County to consider moving some courthouse operations and other government functions out of the courthouse.

There are security challenges to moving services outside of the courthouse, but these don’t seem insurmountable. And thanks to the pandemic, the Benton County Circuit Court system is well-equipped and experienced in handling hearings remotely in most instances, so a great deal of space isn’t necessarily needed for everyday matters. Trials also can be held in other venues, such as the Benton County Fairgrounds, which were used as a makeshift courthouse in April 2021 through December 2021.

Our suggestion comes knowing full well that a new courthouse is part of Benton County’s Justice System Improvement Plan, which also includes a new correctional facility, sheriff’s office and emergency operations center.

The plan relies on voters to approve a massive bond measure of up to $100 million. Similar measures have failed in Benton County over the years, so approval is not guaranteed by any stretch of the imagination.

If such a levy fails again, the county should decouple the courthouse from other improvements and move forward with preservation groups in an effort to save the building for future generations. (Unlike the Van Buren Bridge, we’re firmly behind saving this historic structure.)

Even if the measure passes and there are no delays, a new courthouse could be years away in the future. The process moves slowly.

Meanwhile, people in the building remain in danger almost every day.

The Benton County Courthouse should be a symbol of safety, security and public trust. Instead, it’s become something of a symbol of the public being placed in harm’s way.

Alsea schools lawsuit unsurprising

In a development that should astonish no one, the Alsea School District is being sued for $3.7 million with allegations including a hostile work environment, sexual harassment, gender discrimination and whistleblower retaliation.

Shannon Rice, Alsea’s elementary school principal, filed the lawsuit, and while this is noteworthy, it isn’t exactly shocking.

The lawsuit also accused former Alsea schools superintendent Marc Thielman of campaigning for governor during work hours – he’s in the crowded GOP primary — and turning the school district into a “boy’s club.” It included details about how Rice initiated a formal complaint with the district in February, then was notified in March that her contract would not be renewed.

Remember that the Alsea School Board, under the leadership of Thielman, disregarded mask rules during a pandemic. The school board voted to openly oppose these public health rules two months before a state mask mandate was lifted, resulting in heavy fines and loss of federal funding.

With what we already know, a lack of judgment and unprofessional work environment with Thielman sounds completely true to form.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0