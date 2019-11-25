One of the best days on Oregon State University’s athletic calendar occurred on Thursday, with the annual Beavers Beyond the Classroom game.
The women’s basketball game is held during the middle of the day and serves as a field trip for dozens of schools. And so thousands of screaming students were among the 9,300 people who witnessed the No. 7 Oregon State squad rout Southern Utah.
The Beavers Beyond the Classroom game is a huge win for both the university and the mid-valley community.
The first thing a spectator notices at the event is that it’s incredibly loud. Nonstop, high-pitched loud. There’s a weird electricity to the game because many of the children are thrilled to be in Gill Coliseum.
For some students, it’s their first time attending a college sporting event. For others, it’s their first time visiting a college campus. Many area families think college isn’t an attainable goal, but Beavers Beyond the Classroom shows children a campus and gets them dreaming big, according to local principals we’ve interviewed over the years.
The game also exposes children to a fantastic team, and likely creates plenty of new Beaver fans.
Oregon State players and coaches are aware they are role models for local girls (and boys), and they’ve embraced that responsibility.
The students saw amazing female athletes slashing to the hoop, swiping steals and shooting from long range. The game also included an unfortunate note, as Beavers player Taya Corosdale suffered what is likely a season-ending leg injury. Teammates huddled around her in support. In general, tenacity and poise were on full display throughout the game.
And then, after the final buzzer, many students got to meet their heroines, chat and get autographs. This isn’t unusual. The Beavers take time after every home contest to mingle with fans young and old, and players have regularly taken the time to visit local schools as well.
For ages, sports have been seen as a way to teach and build character. Athletic activities in the United States began to flourish in the early 20th century because of those who believed that sports taught Christian values such as hard work and cooperation, as well as the ability to be a gracious winner and loser on the field of play and in life.
America, of course, has evolved a good deal since that time, but the idea of sports as a way to develop morality remains.
To be sure, it also remains a topic of debate as some teams in the professional and amateur ranks have embraced a win-at-all costs approach or engage in shocking activity. You don’t have to wait too long before there’s another headline that raises eyebrows, such as sign stealing from one of the best teams in baseball or a brawl between NFL squads where an opposing player’s helmet was used as a bludgeon. Oregon State’s football team even made news for all the wrong reasons due to a pair of foolish dust-ups in an early game this season.
Much more certain than the idea of sports as a way to develop morality is the thought that sports is a sort of litmus test of character.
Ask any athlete. For better or worse, you reveal who you truly are on the court, diamond or field.
The 95-45 final score was great on Thursday. But that sort of victory is only part of the reason why Beaver women’s basketball fans have witnessed greatness lately.
For years, this has been a good team, in the purest sense of the word.
OSU, our hats are off to you.