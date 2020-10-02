Editorial: Attacks on the press troubling trend for America

“April attempted to continue her work, telling the stories she saw as a journalist, rather than being managed toward the people and stories MPD wanted her to see,” the JPR statement reads.

Let us make clear that the Albany Democrat-Herald and Corvallis Gazette-Times generally have good relationships with the police agencies in our coverage area. It’s not that we haven’t had problems, just that these have been relatively minor in the grand scheme of things.

But we’re sometimes watched over by government officials who try to control the message, and this can occur in the most absurd situations. (Just a hint: If we’re covering an event where residents are volunteering and doing good deeds, don’t forbid them to talk to the press without a minder present.)

Journalists go to great lengths to put themselves at the scene of the news, sometimes exposing themselves to potential danger, to observe things firsthand, as well as talk to witnesses and those directly impacted by events.

Sometimes, these details are simply color that give readers a sense of place. In other cases, key facts emerge that would never be put in a news release, where information is filtered by an agency spokesperson.