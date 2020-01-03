Editorial: As we enter Roaring 2020s, it's time to save

Wall Street had an amazing end to 2019 and the decade, closing with massive gains in major indices. Unemployment has remained historically low in Linn and Benton counties for three years. Oregon’s housing market is staying strong.
In general, despite real concerns regarding wage stagnation and rising rents in Albany, Corvallis and elsewhere, the mid-Willamette Valley’s economy appears to be on extremely solid footing. The same is true for the United States as a whole.
But here’s a note of caution as we head into the new decade: The 1920s started off strong as well, but came to an awful close in October 1929 with the stock market crash that launched the Great Depression.
To be clear, while there have been signs of a possible economic slowdown as we start 2020, most experts think we’re not due for another recession anytime soon. (And, to all the web trolls out there, we’re not rooting for a recession, either.)
Still, the economy always fluctuates. We’re in the midst of a decade-long expansion. It’s going to come to an end at some point in time. And when it does, will you be ready?
Many Americans are woefully unprepared for sour times.
According to a Federal Reserve study released in 2019, 40 percent of adults would find it hard to come up with $400 to cover an unexpected expense. Less than 20 percent of U.S. residents have enough money saved away to cover their living costs for six months, the report indicated. Roughly 25 percent of adults have no retirement savings.
Several members of our editorial board have experienced the realities of living paycheck to paycheck. We’re journalists, after all, and most of us also ate plenty of ramen in college.
But as we enter the Roaring 2020s, we’d encourage residents to start building an emergency fund, the sort of stash that can be used for medical bills, car repairs and other unforeseen expenses — or can help you make ends meets if you lose your job.
Saving money isn’t easy, but we can all do more to avoid unnecessary expenditures. Obviously, if you’re not on solid ground financially, you should probably put off buying that big toy, such as an ATV or boat, or that new pair of $150 Air Jordans.
We’re going to avoid going full “avocado toast,” but trying to eat out less and cook more at home can make a huge difference in a budget over the course of the year.
If you’re a smoker, stop smoking. Both your lungs and your wallet will be healthier.
Drop entertainment packages that you don’t use, or consider cutting the cord altogether. Haven’t been to the gym in months? Why are you paying for it? Look for low-cost entertainment and hobbies, such as hiking or checking out DVDs from the library.
Scour your credit card and bank statements for ways to eliminate costs. (And if paying down credit card debt makes more sense than building your emergency fund, we’d encourage you to do so.)
Since companies are finding it hard to find qualified workers now, many people also can also boost their income by picking up an extra gig or some overtime.
These ideas to get in better financial shape aren’t exactly new or groundbreaking, but it’s a good time to emphasize preparedness.
After all, the economy is hot now, so now is the easiest time to save.