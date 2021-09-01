Editorial: As pandemic worsens, Brown must take decisive action

For the last few days, Gov. Kate Brown has repeatedly stressed that those steps are the “kind thing to do.” She’s encouraged people to do the right thing.

There also are vaccination requirements for public school teachers and medical workers, and while those will face strong challenges in court, they surely also will help minimize the impacts of COVID-19 as our kids head back to school.

But Brown needs to take stronger, immediate and decisive action to protect the public. We hoped this wouldn’t be the case, but it seems necessary now.

The novel coronavirus pandemic is worse than it has ever been in Oregon — and it still will get worse tomorrow. Our hospitalization rates are up nearly 1,000% since mid-July, according to Brown herself, and intensive care unit beds are nearly full across the state. The National Guard even is helping at some Oregon hospitals.

But Brown isn’t limiting in-person gatherings such as the Oregon State Fair, or college football games. The University of Oregon opens their season against Fresno State on Saturday with no crowd size restrictions, and Autzen Stadium likely will be packed. The Beavers open up against Hawaii on Sept. 11, and there could be thousands of fans screaming at the sound of a revving chainsaw.