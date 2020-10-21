Editorial: Another look at our endorsements for November

For those of you with your ballots on the kitchen table waiting to be filled out, here’s another look at our endorsements for the November general election.

This also might be a good time to remind our readers of our primary criteria in making our picks on candidates: We simply endorsed the person who we thought was going to bring the most benefit to the mid-Willamette Valley.

To be sure, this sort of electoral calculation is nothing new for many residents here. Moderate Democrats we know from Linn County have voted for Republicans occasionally and even often, simply because they live in a red area and the most serious candidates sometimes are from the right side of the aisle. The opposite of this can be true in Benton County.

So, again, we’re simply looking for who will do the most good for our area while in public office, and this has resulted in a mix of conservative and liberal voices on our list.

For those counting, we endorsed three Democrats and four Republicans for local office this election, as well as two Democrats for seats in Washington, D.C. (We didn’t include mayoral races in this tally, as they are non-partisan positions.)