Editorial: Alsea superintendent's resignation for the best

Former Alsea School District superintendent Marc Thielman generated unnecessary controversy and unwanted scrutiny with attempts to promote his political career and score points regarding a pandemic that has killed more than 930,000 Americans.

So his resignation as superintendent this week was for the best, as he can turn his full focus to his aspirations as a Republican gubernatorial candidate and conservative firebrand.

The Coast Range school district can refocus on educating its youth rather than being used as a political plaything by its so-called leader. And Alsea desperately needs to boost its four-year graduation rate, which was at a dismal 47.4% in 2020-21, according to the Oregon Department of Education.

The resignation shouldn’t have come as a big shocker given how Thielman seemed to revel in breaking rules, provoking squabbles and courting extra publicity.

Near the start of the school year, Thielman made headlines for coaching parents on how they could sidestep the state’s mask requirement by applying for an accommodation for their children under federal disabilities law, the Associated Press reported. Gov. Kate Brown responded with a sharp rebuke against those who would instruct students to lie about having a disability, but Thielman apparently relished the extra attention.

In January, the school board, under Thielman’s direction, determined that the district would no longer enforce state rules regarding masks in classrooms in any school settings except when riding buses, leading the Oregon Department of Education to withhold $275,000 in funding. The district also could be fined by the Oregon Occupational Safety and Health Division for willfully ignoring mask rules.

We don't know the full financial impact of the decision, but Alsea-area taxpayers should be furious.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Albany Democrat-Herald.

At the time of that decision to unmask, Alsea School was shut down due to COVID-19 cases and quarantines.

The mask decision resulted in a blistering letter from the Alsea teacher’s union. Three Alsea School District administrators also have filed formal complaints against Thielman alleging a hostile work environment, illegal firing practices and a disregard for any viewpoint that wasn’t his own. And if that weren’t enough, a petition is circulating to recall the chairman and vice-chairman of the Alsea School Board.

Thielman’s resignation the night of Tuesday, Feb. 22 came during an emergency meeting, and occurred shortly after the Alsea School Board voted to hire a third-party investigator to look into the complaints.

The departure fits a pattern of Thielman leaving school administrator positions under murky circumstances.

He also tends to deflect responsibility and blames others for his actions. For example, video footage resurfaced of a school assembly years ago where Thielman gyrated and thrust his pelvis in a far-too revealing costume as what appeared to be a cross-dressing Elvis. Thielman’s response, for the most part, has been to dismiss the video as a smear campaign from his detractors, rather than to actually address his rather bizarre behavior.

In his resignation announcement, he also claimed that the press had it out for him and didn't give him the opportunity to respond to the issues. But, of course, a reporter from our newspapers contacted him and he declined comment.

Thielman tried to play the victim in his resignation announcement, but this is a situation of his own making. He wanted and even asked for these battles, but now he complains when things don’t go his way.

To be frank, the resignation is a horrible look for a gubernatorial candidate and an indictment of Thielman’s ability to lead if he actually were elected — and there’s roughly zero chance of that happening. The demographics of the Beaver State are deep blue, and moderates might not vote for an anti-vax, anti-mask, election denier.

For most voters, even Republican stalwarts, the fact that Thielman can't run a small school district — and he has a history of similar failures — should disqualify him from the far more complex job of running the state.

If you quit on the spot when things get tough on you in Alsea, what will you do when things inevitably don’t go your way as governor?

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0